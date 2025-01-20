Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
New Treasury cost-saving unit sparks concerns of duplication and unclear benefits for taxpayer
A lack of resources, a very short lifespan and high risk of duplication has left MPs on the Treasury Committee sceptical about the newly established Office for Value for Money (OVfM) according to a new report.
- Read the report
- Read the report (PDF)
- Read all publications related to this inquiry
- Treasury Committee
In a report published by the Treasury Select Committee today, MPs raise concerns that the OVfM Chair, David Goldstone CBE, is only contracted for a year and that the unit only had 12 full-time members of staff in December. It is therefore difficult to see how it will have a meaningful impact on driving efficiencies in departments.
The Committee also highlight seven examples of organisations, teams and processes which have already been established to ensure value-for-money is considered in public spending decisions. Those organisations are only a selection from the bodies working on value for money across Whitehall, which shows there is a clear risk of unnecessary duplication.
The report highlights that there is very little information on which parts of government the OVfM will work with, how it will scrutinise departments’ investment proposals and who is responsible for evaluating OfVM’s effectiveness. The Committee, therefore, calls on the Treasury to publish those details.
The Committee is also calling on the Government to publish an estimate of how much it will spend on the OVfM including any use of external consultants.
The Office for Value for Money was established by the Chancellor in the 2024 Autumn Budget and given the remit to ‘provide targeted interventions through the multi-year Spending Review’ and make ‘recommendations for system reform’. Both objectives are intended to 'root out waste and inefficiency’.
The transcript of the Committee’s session with officials at the Office for Value for Money is here.
Chair comment
Chair of the Treasury Select Committee, Dame Meg Hillier MP said:
“Our Committee has concluded the Office for Value for Money is an understaffed, poorly defined organisation which has been set up with a vague remit and no clear plan to measure its effectiveness. All of which leads me to feel this initiative may be something of a red herring.
“The Treasury needs to share far more information about what this small team will actually achieve for the taxpayer which cannot be done elsewhere. It must also be transparent about how it will operate and how it will assess its effectiveness.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/158/treasury-committee/news/204783/new-treasury-costsaving-unit-sparks-concerns-of-duplication-and-unclear-benefits-for-taxpayer/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Local roads branded “national embarrassment” as Govt urged to tackle £15bn repair backlog17/01/2025 16:05:00
Govt accepts that roads’ condition has deteriorated – while admitting it does not know enough to understand what state roads are in due to poor data.
MPs: as ceasefire announced, UK Government “must do all it can” to protect aid agency17/01/2025 15:05:00
Today the International Development Committee has published a report on Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
‘Time to grieve’: case for statutory miscarriage bereavement leave is ‘overwhelming’15/01/2025 16:15:00
New employment laws must include bereavement leave for those who miscarry during pregnancy, a new report by the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) has said.
SEND emergency: Unviable system will end in lost generation of children without reform15/01/2025 15:15:00
With outcomes for children stalled, families’ confidence undermined and two-fifths of local authorities staring down bankruptcy, PAC report issues urgent warning.
Defence Committee: GCAP timescale is ambitious and Gov’t must keep pace14/01/2025 15:05:00
The Defence Committee has today (14 January) published a report on the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), welcoming the programme’s progress but cautioning the need to stay on track to meet the in-service target date of 2035.
Health and Social Care Committee publishes Government response to Pharmacy report and writes follow up letter to the Department13/01/2025 15:20:00
The Health and Social Care Committee has today published the Government’s response to the predecessor committee’s report on Pharmacy and has written back to the Minister of State for Care, Stephen Kinnock, to follow up on particular issues raised in the report and response.
Defence Committee: MOD must learn from Ukraine and embrace AI13/01/2025 11:25:00
Ukraine has shown that artificial intelligence (AI) is already delivering military advantage in conflict and the Ministry of Defence (MOD) should embrace the change AI is bringing to defence, a report by the Defence Committee has found.
Defence Committee: MOD must learn from Ukraine and embrace AI10/01/2025 15:20:00
Ukraine has shown that artificial intelligence (AI) is already delivering military advantage in conflict and the Ministry of Defence (MOD) should embrace the change AI is bringing to defence, a report by the Defence Committee has found.
BTC calls for financial penalties on Government for slow delivery of justice in Post Office Horizon scandal02/01/2025 11:15:00
In a report yesterday the Commons Business and Trade Committee calls again for legally binding timeframes on Government at each stage of processing claims under the Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme – backed by financial penalties awarded to the claimant if the deadlines are missed.