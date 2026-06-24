National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
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New treatment option recommended for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer
A new treatment option is now available on the NHS for cervical cancer that has come back or spread to other parts of the body, following our final draft guidance published today.
We’ve recommended cemiplimab (also called Libtayo and made by Regeneron) as an option for adults with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer that has got worse during or after they’ve had platinum-based chemotherapy, and who have not had treatment with a type of medicine called an immunotherapy. Around 90 adults a year are expected to be eligible for this treatment.
Recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer has a substantial impact on length and quality of life. Living with the condition is physically and emotionally exhausting, and when the cancer recurs or spreads again, treatment options become increasingly limited.
Cemiplimab is a type of immunotherapy. It works by stimulating the immune system to attack cancer cells. Our independent committee concluded that it offers a meaningful improvement in prolonging the time before the disease gets worse and in overall survival compared with standard chemotherapy.
Patient and clinical experts highlighted that reducing the side effects of treatment and the frequency of hospital visits matters enormously to those living with this condition, particularly for those with caring responsibilities. Evidence from the clinical trial showed that cemiplimab gave better quality of life results during treatment than chemotherapy, reflecting the difference this medicine can make to everyday life.
Getting the best care to patients as quickly as possible is at the heart of what NICE does. Our role is to independently assess the evidence and ensure that treatments which make a real difference to patients' lives are available on the NHS without delay.
Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE
Helen added, "A diagnosis of recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer is devastating, and at this stage of the disease, treatment options are limited.
“The evidence for cemiplimab shows it can extend life and improve quality of life compared with standard chemotherapy, and we’re pleased, therefore, that we’ve been able to recommend it for routine use on the NHS."
Clinical trial data from the EMPOWER Cervical-1 study showed that cemiplimab gave an average survival of 11.7 months, compared with 8.5 months for single-agent chemotherapy. At 24 months, more than twice as many patients treated with cemiplimab were still alive compared with those on chemotherapy.
This treatment will be available to patients immediately via funding through the Cancer Drugs Fund and will later switch to the routine NHS commissioning budget 90 days after final NICE guidance is published.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/new-treatment-option-recommended-for-recurrent-or-metastatic-cervical-cancer
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