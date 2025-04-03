New trial awards quota to fishers delivering sustainability and growth

UK fishers demonstrating how they will deliver environmental, social, and economic benefits will be awarded with additional quota this week.

Following last year’s successful pilot, the 2025 Quota Application Mechanism trial has been expanded to include English non-sectoral over-10-metre vessels alongside producer organisations with English members.

Around 8,658.8 tonnes of quota will be awarded to applicants who scored highest against the environmental, social, and economic criteria based on how they will use the additional allocation.

Measures to be rewarded include:

investments in improved fishing gear, reducing environmental impacts while enhancing selectivity to minimize unwanted catches;

acoustic deterrents to help protect vulnerable marine wildlife by preventing accidental entanglement in fishing gear;

employment of local crew, strengthening coastal communities by providing sustainable livelihoods and preserving traditional fishing heritage;

vessel upgrades focused on crew safety and welfare to ensure that fishing remains a viable career with improved working conditions.

Amongst other stocks, 535 tonnes of North Sea Cod, 1162 tonnes of North Sea Saithe, and 213 tonnes of Western Skates and Rays will be awarded to sectoral and non-sector fishers.

Fisheries Minister Daniel Zeichner said:

I’m delighted to see the expanded Quota Application Mechanism rewarding fishers who demonstrate clear commitments to sustainability. By allocating quota based on environmental, social, and economic criteria, we’re charting a new course for UK fisheries that balances conservation with economic prosperity. It’s a vital step towards building a sustainable and profitable fishing industry, as part of our Plan for Change.

Dale Rodmell, Chief Executive of Eastern England Fish Producers Organisation Ltd. said:

We appreciate the efforts made by the government to make a new approach to quota allocation work. It recognises the efforts we are making to realise environmental, social and economic benefits from under-utilised and additional quota resulting from the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

Paul Stone, Director of Stone Marine Services (South West) Ltd, said:

It’s really something to help diversify and enables us to free up more options and rest areas which are tight for quota, helping us to fish sustainably. It’s been life-changing to the company; it makes life easier for the crew and the fish quality is better. It’s nice to be recognised. As a small private company, it means a heck of a lot.

Shaun Hayter, Director of Bubba Shrimp Ltd, said:

Being awarded this quota will make a massive difference. It will keep us fishing all year and the crew busy. It gives other grounds a rest and makes everything financially viable. I’ve been really looking forward to this year and so has the crew. It’s a massive opportunity and seems like a step in the right direction.

The quota has been drawn from England’s additional quota allocation and anticipated underutilised non-sectoral quota.

This trial represents a significant shift from standard quota allocation methods, introducing a criteria-based approach that aims to enhance sustainable fisheries management by considering broader environmental outcomes alongside the social and economic interests of fishing communities.

Lessons from this trial will shape how fishing quotas are allocated in the future, helping protect fish stocks and support fishing communities for the long-term.

The breakdown of tonnages to be awarded as a part of the 2025 Quota Application Mechanism is as follows:

535.2 tonnes of North Sea Cod (165.5T of this is to the non-sector)

1166.7 tonnes of North Sea Saithe (24.7T of this is to the non-sector)

2830 tonnes of North Sea Herring (20T of this is to the non-sector)

212.9 tonnes of Western Skates and Rays (75T of this is to the non-sector)

3914 tonnes of Western Mackerel (4T of this is to the non-sector)

This is subject to the applicants accepting the Quota.

Eastern England Fish Producers Organisation was awarded:

369.7T of Cod North Sea

1141.7T of Saithe North Sea

155T of Herring North Sea

137.9T of Skates & Rays Western

1340T of Mackerel Western

Humberside Fish Producers’ Organisation was awarded:

2655T of Herring North Sea

2570T of Mackerel Western

Economic benefits