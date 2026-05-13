New UK centre to fast-track brain-inspired computing for AI

A new generation of brain-inspired computing technologies could lead to smarter AI and more efficient technologies for an increasingly data-driven world.

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Aston University and the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Hartree Centre are joining forces to accelerate the development and industrial adoption of neuromorphic computing across the UK.

The initiative focuses on brain-inspired computing technologies with the potential to transform the design, power and real-world application of future artificial intelligence systems.

The collaboration will set up the Aston-Hartree Neuromorphic Centre of Competence.

Aston University will provide a focal point for joint activities, shared expertise, and coordinated engagement across the UK and internationally.

Brain-inspired computing

Neuromorphic, or unconventional computing, is a new generation of computing technologies inspired by the human brain, where information is processed in a non-digital and more energy-efficient way than traditional systems.

Instead of relying only on traditional digital methods, it processes information in more flexible and energy-efficient ways.

By learning from nature, this approach could lead to smarter artificial intelligence (AI), faster real-time decisions, and more efficient technologies for an increasingly data-driven world.

From research to application

The partnership brings together partners from academia, industry and the public sector to bridge the gap between fundamental research and real-world application.

Located at STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory, at Sci-Tech Daresbury in the Liverpool City Region, the Hartree Centre is a national capability in advanced computing.

Home to some of the most advanced digital technologies and experts in the UK, it has strengths in technology translation and industrial engagement.

It will work closely with Aston University’s Aston Institute of Photonic Technologies (AIPT), which leads the UK Multidisciplinary Centre for Neuromorphic Systems and Computing (NeuroSYNC).

The collaboration combines expertise in neuromorphic and unconventional computing, photonics, neuroscience, sensing and data science.

Shaping the future

Under the agreement, the Hartree Centre will act as a key delivery partner, supporting the development of the NeuroSYNC’s neuromorphic computing roadmap.

This will include:

the co-design of proof-of-concept applications in neuromorphic computing and energy-efficient AI

the development of scalable, commercially relevant solutions for industry and support of small and medium sized enterprises in West Midlands and UK

The partnership will also play a critical role in shaping future neuromorphic system procurement, including benchmarking, evaluation, infrastructure development, and integration into existing computing environments.

A nationally significant capability

The collaboration will begin with a strong focus on:

joint research and innovation projects

shared funding initiatives

engagement with stakeholders across key sectors, including healthcare, energy, advanced manufacturing and defence

It will also explore how neuromorphic technologies can be combined with high-performance computing to create powerful hybrid systems capable of tackling complex, real-world challenges.

Looking ahead, the partners aim to build a sustainable, nationally significant capability that grows in scale and impact, supported by joint publications, major international conferences, training programmes, and knowledge exchange.

The partnership will also support skills development through secondments, student placements, and interdisciplinary training, helping to shape the next generation of researchers and engineers in this rapidly emerging field.

From innovation to impact

Professor Vassil Alexandrov, chief science officer, STFC Hartree Centre yesterday said:

This collaboration brings together complementary strengths in advanced computing, emerging computing paradigms, and research and innovation. By working together, we can help accelerate the development of neuromorphic technologies and support their adoption in ways that deliver real impact for UK science and industry. The new centre will complement Aston’s existing Sir Peter Rigby Digital Futures Institute which is dedicated to harnessing digital innovation to transform industries, services, and society.

Driving digital innovation

Professor Mike Caine, Interim Vice-Chancellor, Aston University yesterday said:

The new partnership builds on the University’s wider commitment to digital innovation and sits alongside the work of the University’s Sir Peter Rigby Digital Futures Institute, contributing to a shared agenda around next‑generation computing, artificial intelligence and societal impact. The partnership will draw on complementary expertise across the University while remaining a distinct collaboration focused on translational research and external engagement.

Transformative regional opportunities

Professor Sergei Turitsyn, director of AIPT, director of NeuroSYNC, Aston University added: