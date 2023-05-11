Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
New UK embassy building to reinforce relationship with the Holy See
UK’s Minister for Europe opens new British Embassy premises, close to the Vatican.
- His visit underlines the strength of UK-Holy See relationship, including cooperation on climate change, freedom of religion or belief and modern slavery.
UK Minister for Europe, Leo Doherty, opened the new offices of the British Embassy to the Holy See today, (Thursday 11 May), reinforcing the importance the UK Government places on its relationship with the Holy See.
Joined at the official opening by His Excellency Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States in the Holy See, the new premises are close to the Vatican.
The move underlines the importance of the UK – Holy See relationship, working together on climate change, the prevention of sexual violence in conflict, the promotion of Freedom of Religion or Belief and tackling modern slavery.
Minister for Europe Leo Docherty said:
“These new UK offices, close to the heart of the Vatican, are a powerful and physical reminder of the strength of our relationship with the Holy See, and of our desire to work together even more closely on the global challenges of our time.”
The British Ambassador to the Holy See has also moved into a new residence that is, uniquely amongst his colleagues, on Vatican soil.
The UK and the Holy See celebrated 40 years of full ambassadorial relations in 2022.
