New UK esports collaboration to boost digital and cyber skills

The new partnership with International Defence Esports Games will improve Armed Forces digital talent, while an annual summit will focus on education, recruitment and skills, including AI.

UK military personnel will improve their digital and cyber skills through a new esports collaboration, which will include a focus on AI and drone operation.

The Ministry of Defence has appointed the British Esports Federation to deliver a new first-of-its-kind defence and industry esports tournament through UK Strategic Command, soon to be Cyber and Specialist Operations Command.

Improving the digital skills of military personnel will help boost the country’s warfighting readiness, with the UK at the cutting edge of defence AI and technology, supporting the government’s Plan for Change. Lessons from Ukraine, including Ukrainian’s producing their own drone simulator games to improve hand-eye coordination, have shown how esports can be used to successfully train drone operators and cyber security specialists.

Through the Strategic Defence Review, defence is enhancing its warfighting capability by developing critical cyber skills, and Esports can provide an accessible environment to improve digital literacy and cyber understanding.

The International Defence Esports Games (IDEG) will help members of the Armed Forces develop cyber, digital and wider military skills. Initially open to service personnel, including reservists, IDEG will expand to eventually include cadets, veterans, civil servants and anyone working in the defence industry.

Minister for Veterans and People, Al Carns DSO OBE MC MP, yesterday said:

Esports will help attract, develop, and retain top cyber and digital talent, while fostering this government’s Plan for Change. Our people must now be as adept with code, cybersecurity and a games controller as they are with traditional combat skills. From drone operations to data analysis, modern defence and deterrence needs agile minds that can navigate both physical and digital battlegrounds. The International Defence Esports Games is an exciting initiative that will help foster exactly these skills in a fun, collaborative way, and overcome many traditional boundaries between our international partners.

The inaugural IDEG finals – where competitions would be held - will be organised in partnership with British Esports and a leading esports production company, and be held in the UK in late 2026.

The event is being supported by Defence suppliers, including BAE Systems, as well as several smaller military technology companies.

Chester King, President, British Esports yesterday said:

Military esports has been steadily growing in recent years, and today we’re delighted to announce a first-of-its-kind tournament for military personnel around the world. The UK’s armed forces have recognised video games as a positive activity that can improve personnel welfare and morale, foster digital and cyber skills, and strengthen relations across the armed forces and beyond. We’re happy to announce the International Defence Esports Games and support the future of the military.

Recently the Royal Navy partnered with British Esports to launch an esports facility aboard UK aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, featuring gaming gear from the likes of Alienware, NVIDIA and Intel. Those in attendance included members of the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Esports Association (SGEA), the national body British Esports, and Deputy Commander UK Strategic Command, Lt Gen Sir Tom Copinger-Symes, who has been championing esports across UK Defence.

Lieutenant General Sir Tom Copinger-Symes KCB CBE, Deputy Commander UK Strategic Command yesterday said:

Esports and serious games can contribute to our warfighting readiness. As competition and conflict increasingly play out in cyberspace and the digital arena, these games equip our people to think, operate and innovate across both the physical and virtual worlds, developing team coordination and rapid decision-making under pressure. We’ve learned from our Ukrainian partners about how esports can train drone operators and cyber security specialists. People are quickly grasping how esports can change perspectives and enhance skills, as well as reaching across borders with our international allies and partners. For centuries we’ve used ball games like rugby and football to develop teamwork, hone mental and physical fitness and build resilience. Esports perfectly complement these games in preparing us for 21st Century security challenges.

To address additional needs for cyber security specialists in Defence, the Ministry of Defence announced the Cyber Direct Entry Scheme, a bespoke entry route for aspiring cyber professionals and those with existing digital skills, which will see new recruit basic training reduced from 10 weeks to around one month, after which recruits will undergo 3 months’ specialist training in the field.

The news comes just over a year after the MOD recognised esports as an official military sport, ensuring funding and opportunities for personnel to compete. Yesterday’s announcement also represents a deepening relationship between British Esports and the MOD.