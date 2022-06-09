New UK Food Safety Network to tackle £9 billion food poisoning challenge

Food poisoning is a major health challenge that costs the UK up to £9 billion each year. To help tackle the problem, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) have invested £1.6m into a new Food Safety Network, hosted by the Quadram Institute.

in the UK, estimates indicate there are 2.4 million cases of foodborne illness a year

the estimated annual cost from these illnesses is £9 billion (with £6 billion from unknown causes)

research shows that the cause of illness is often a microbial pathogen carried over into food from the environment, or from livestock, or even from people

the microbes which cause the greatest economic impact are Campylobacter and Salmonella

listeria-related food poisoning is rare, but has a mortality rate of nearly 13 per cent

microbes also play a key role in food waste, with Pseudomonas accounting for 25 per cent of food spoilage

FSA Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Robin May, said:

'We are excited to partner with BBSRC and Quadram Institute for the creation of the UK Food Safety Network. Foodborne disease is a major cause of illness in the UK population and imposes a significant burden on both infected individuals and the economy. The network directly aligns with the core objectives of the FSA Strategy 2022-2027 to ensure food is safe and food is what it says it is. Importantly, the network will ensure that the FSA is well-placed to tackle the challenges of foodborne illnesses by bringing together experts from government, industry and academia to address current and emerging issues of food safety in the UK.'

Quadram Institute group leader and lead for the new network, Dr Matt Gilmour, said:

BBSRC Executive Chair, Professor Melanie Welham said:

Scientists at the Quadram Institute already use advanced genomic sequencing approaches and genomic epidemiology, which has significantly enhanced the UK’s ability to monitor and respond to microbial threats in the food system (also demonstrated by the Quadram team in its work on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic).

The UK Food Safety Network will connect food industry, food and health policymakers and academia to collaboratively pursue shared research priorities that will protect the UK from foodborne hazards. The Network will serve as an innovation hub to coordinate and fund cross-sectoral research and training activities that address current and emerging challenges.

The Network's objectives are to:

assemble a community of UK food producers, food policy makers and scientific researchers who collectively can take robust actions toward improving food safety

identify areas of research need and opportunity that, in the view of food stakeholders and network members, will have meaningful impacts on UK food safety

coordinate new collaborative research activities that will promote the application of science towards the food safety challenges identified by our food system community

host training promoting skills development, interoperability and relationship-building between our food system community

translate the knowledge generated within the Network to food safety stakeholders, and to upcycle existing information and technologies relevant to food safety that have not yet been applied more broadly

Quadram Institute Director, Professor Ian Charles, said: