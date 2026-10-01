Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
New UK sanctions target Kremlin war chest, propagandists and torturers
The UK has announced a package of 31 sanctions against Russia as UK steps up economic pressure ahead of the winter.
- New package of sanctions against Russia announced as UK steps up economic pressure ahead of the winter.
- 31 new measures include sanctioning LNG shadow fleet vessels, Kremlin disinformation networks and perpetrators of civilian torture and child indoctrination.
- Action comes as Russia fired over 3,100 jet powered drones into Ukraine in September, outstripping its grim wartime record from August.
The UK has announced a package of sanctions designed to stem funding for Putin’s war chest, disrupt disinformation networks and go after those responsible for torturing Ukrainian civilians and deporting Ukrainian children.
Following sham elections in Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine earlier this month, the UK is now taking firm action against people and entities found to have undermined Ukraine’s territorial integrity through human rights abuses.
They include eight people involved in the arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian civilians. These abuses are part of a wider system of repression in Russia’s occupied territories, where enforced disappearance and denial of justice have also been used against Ukrainian civilians.
A further seven individuals are being targeted for their role in the indoctrination and militarisation of Ukrainian children, including those deported by the Russian authorities. To date, an estimated 6,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly relocated to a network of heinous so-called “re-education” camps.
Millions more Ukrainian children living under Russian occupation are subjected to Kremlin propaganda programmes. These include training in weapons handling and drone operation and are designed to strip children of their Ukrainian identity while preparing them to serve the very state attacking their homeland.
In addition, the Russian state is attempting to build a dangerous new ‘shadow fleet’ to circumvent sanctions and sustain revenues from its gas exports. Today’s package targets several vessels acquired to support that effort, including some that entered service as recently as July this year. By targeting these ships, the UK is increasing pressure on a sector the Russian state sees as critical to its future revenues.
Minister for Europe Lord Wood of Anfield said:
We are targeting both the revenues that help sustain Russia’s aggression and perpetrators of horrendous crimes against Ukrainian civilians, including children. The UK will not flinch in our support for Ukraine.
As part of the UK’s work with international partners to support their transition away from Russian energy, existing licensing arrangements have been extended to cover LNG, on a targeted and time-limited basis, to support the Republic of Korea’s and Japan’s energy security.
Japan and the Republic of Korea are close partners of the UK that have shown leadership in their support for Ukraine. As a member of the Coalition of the Willing, Japan has pledged over $20 billion in financial, humanitarian and reconstruction assistance to Ukraine. In July 2026 the Republic of Korea also announced a new $100 million package of assistance for Ukraine.
The UK has led international efforts to crack down on Russia’s decrepit shadow fleet, sanctioning nearly 600 tankers used to evade Western sanctions and bankroll Putin’s war machine. In June, UK forces delivered another blow when they intercepted the shadow fleet vessel SMYRTOS, sending a clear message that those helping to fund Russia’s aggression cannot hide. International sanctions have already deprived Russia of nearly $500 billion in funding for its war effort and the UK will continue to keep up the pressure.
It comes as Russia continues to intensify its vicious air attacks on Ukraine, with drone and missile strikes in the last week killing at least 44 civilians and injuring a further 315, and follows the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary’s diplomatic push to support Ukraine at UNGA.
Russia has continued to wage a disinformation war across the world, utilising a network of faceless online bot farms and trolls to target democratic processes and spread disinformation.
As the Prime Minister made clear at the UN last week, the Kremlin spends around £1.3 billion each year on manipulating information – putting the security of Europe and the UK at stake. Today’s package includes seven individuals – including four Georgian nationals – involved in spreading pro-Kremlin disinformation, from legitimising Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territory to serving in Russian-installed authorities in occupied South Ossetia,
Today’s measures demonstrate the UK’s determination, alongside partners, to hold those responsible for Russian state aggression against Ukraine to account, constrain the revenues sustaining its war and defend the security of Ukraine, the UK and Europe. While the UK does not seek confrontation with Russia, until Putin chooses to end his senseless and barbaric war, the UK’s support for Ukraine will remain unshakeable.
Notes to Editors:
- The package comprises 23 individuals and entities and eight ships.
- The 23 individuals and entities will be subject to asset freezes, trust services sanctions and director disqualification sanctions. The individuals will also face travel bans. The eight ships will be subject to shipping and trade sanctions.
- The vessels sanctioned include three shadow fleet vessels, two vessels providing them with bunkering services and three Russian-owned ice-class vessels
- UK Sanctions list: Russia: list of designations and sanctions notices – GOV.UK
- General Trade Licence: Maritime Transportation of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) – Japan – GOV.UK
- General Trade Licence: Maritime Transportation of Liquefied Natural Gas – South Korea – GOV.UK
Invasion of Ukraine
- UK visa support for Ukrainian nationals
- Move to the UK if you're coming from Ukraine
- Homes for Ukraine: record your interest
- Find out about the UK’s response
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-uk-sanctions-target-kremlin-war-chest-propagandists-and-torturers
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The facts of Russia’s war against Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE01/10/2026 15:30:00
Deputy Ambassador James Ford set out the fundamental facts of Russia’s war: an unprovoked invasion that violated its international commitments, followed by extensively documented abuses. Russia chose this war, controls whether it continues, and must now choose an immediate ceasefire and a just and lasting peace.
Russia’s battlefield claims do not withstand examination: UK statement to the OSCE01/10/2026 14:10:00
Colonel Joby Rimmer, UK Senior Military Advisor, challenges Russia’s claims of inevitable military success in Ukraine and calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire (30 September 2026).
Renewal Not Rupture: The Future of the UK-US Relationship01/10/2026 13:30:00
Speech by British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Christian Turner, at the King’s Birthday Party on 30 September 2026.
Co-chairs' statement: Ministerial Meeting on Coordinating Efforts for De-Escalation and Supporting Inter-Sudanese Dialogue30/09/2026 16:20:00
A joint statement from the African Union, the European Union, France, Germany, the UK and the United States, who met at UNGA to coordinate efforts to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Sudan.
The UK is acting with international partners to protect the two-state solution: UK statement at the UN Security Council29/09/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Kate Foster, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the West Bank.
Our focus must be on helping people move beyond prolonged displacement: UK statement at the UN Security Council28/09/2026 14:10:00
Statement given recently (25 September 2026) by Ambassador Kate Foster, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Refugees.
UK steps up humanitarian support for vulnerable civilians in Yemen following Houthi escalation28/09/2026 10:20:00
Tens of thousands of Yemenis displaced by escalating Houthi violence will be supported by new UK funding.
UK announces major package of support for humanitarian relief and early recovery in Gaza25/09/2026 16:20:00
More Palestinians are set to receive vital aid as a result of a major new package of UK support announced yesterday by the Foreign Secretary at the UN General Assembly.
Foreign Secretary Speech at the High-Level Ministerial Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, UN25/09/2026 14:10:00
Foreign Secretary Speech given yesterday at the High-Level Ministerial Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, UN.