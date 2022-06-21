Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
New UK Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa and Red Sea appointed
Sarah Montgomery OBE has been appointed UK Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa and Red Sea.
Montgomery takes up the role after completing a tour in Washington as the Embassy’s Trade and Economic Counsellor. Previously she has held senior roles as the Gulf, Yemen and Iran lead at the UK’s National Security Secretariat and the Development Director in the British High Commission in Kenya.
The UK Envoy’s role is to lead the UK response to international activity in the Red Sea region, engaging with key actors on both shores of the Red Sea and beyond.
Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said:
From a humanitarian crisis enveloping the Horn of Africa to our deepening ties across the Gulf, the UK’s relationship with the Red Sea region is at a critical juncture. Sarah is an experienced diplomat who I know will drive forward these vital relationships in the years ahead.
UK Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea Sarah Montgomery said:
I am delighted to take up this role at a vital time for the region. The Horn of Africa is facing a humanitarian catastrophe as extreme weather events linked to climate change, conflict and instability, and the rise in global food prices following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine combine to push large numbers of people towards famine.
The UK is strengthening our links across the Gulf on the key issues of our time, from free trade to regional security and climate change. I am looking forward to working with our partners in the region and internationally on all of these issues.
