Department for Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
New UK Town of Culture competition to celebrate our national story
The contributions of towns across the UK to our national life will be celebrated through a new competition, the Culture Secretary yesterday announced.
The UK Town of Culture competition will see multiple towns competing to win the title with the winning town delivering a cultural programme, which will help to boost pride in place by shining a spotlight on multiple towns and enabling them to tell their unique story.
The competition will build on the success of the UK City of Culture programme, which has seen significant lasting impacts across winning cities of Derry/LondonDerry, Hull and Coventry.
The current UK City of Culture, Bradford, is delivering significant benefits. Within the first six months of the programme:
- Over 11,000 school children have benefitted from Bradford 2025 education programmes
- Over 40,000 local people participated in cultural events in the programme
- Over 2,000 people from every ward in the district have volunteered, and
- Over 4,000 people have benefitted from Bradford 2025 training programmes.
The new competition will sit alongside the existing UK City of Culture initiative. The Culture Secretary has confirmed that the department will be running a UK City of Culture competition for 2029, which will launch shortly.
Further details on both competitions will be shared in due course.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-uk-town-of-culture-competition-to-celebrate-our-national-story
Latest News from
Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Six regions receive £25 million to bolster creative industries30/09/2025 11:20:00
Government invests £25 million in six mayoral regions to grow their creative industries.
From court to community: government shoots and scores with NBA collaboration19/09/2025 12:10:00
Government and NBA announce historic commitment to grow basketball in England
NBA and UK Government announce comprehensive plan to elevate basketball in the UK18/09/2025 15:10:00
Agreement to invest in basketball facilities and access with NBA.
Culture Secretary speech at Royal Television Society Cambridge Convention 202518/09/2025 11:20:00
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy yesterday (Wednesday 17 September 2025) made a speech at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Cambridge Convention 2025.
Minister Murray speech at World Design Congress12/09/2025 15:10:00
In a keynote speech given recently (10 September 2025) to the World Design Congress, Minister Murray sets out the government's ambitions for the design sector.
Artwork from Northern Ireland and the North West to be showcased in buildings across the globe12/09/2025 13:10:00
Government Art Collection acquires nine new works of art from Northern Ireland and the North West.
Government teams up with experts to supercharge women’s sport by the 2035 FIFA Women's World Cup08/09/2025 13:10:00
Government to be guided by industry experts and academics including UK Sport and Sport England to break down barriers and create opportunities for women in sport.
People across the country set to benefit from £4 million boost to improve accessibility and increase access to arts and culture05/09/2025 14:20:00
Funding available to support regional museums and galleries to ensure collections are more accessible to the public.
IFR regime to shut out rogue owners and promote sound investment in football04/09/2025 16:10:00
The Independent Football Regulator (IFR) has today set out plans to raise the bar on owners and directors of football clubs, as it launches its proposed Owners, Directors and Senior Executives (ODSE) test.