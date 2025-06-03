New UK-Moroccan partnerships to grow UK economy

Foreign Secretary in Morocco to forge new business opportunities with Morocco

British companies front of the queue to deliver infrastructure for the 2030 FIFA World Cup – injecting money into the UK economy

game-changing deals with ministries of water, health, and trade, unlocking contracts in a market where public procurement opportunities are estimated at around £33bn over the next three years, including a £1.2bn Casablanca Airport project, with UK companies a key part of Morocco’s ‘Airports 2030’ programme

agreement to partner with Morocco’s national healthcare transformation reforms, worth over £2bn, will create opportunities for UK health sector and a new £150m hospital project, for UK finance and clinical expertise to deliver a 250-bed hospital in Casablanca, will drive revenue for an NHS trust

The UK has strengthened its partnership with Morocco advancing our relationship worth over £4 billion annually and unlocking opportunities for UK businesses during Foreign Secretary visit to Morocco, ahead of 2030 World Cup.

As part of the Government’s drive to boost economic growth, the UK and Morocco have announced a series of agreements to deepen collaboration and build business ties between both countries delivering its Plan for Change to boost growth, create jobs and put more money in people’s pockets.

The Foreign Secretary has signed a series of partnerships unlocking opportunities for UK businesses in projects across the country, where public procurement opportunities are estimated at around £33bn over the next three years. This includes the possibility of infrastructure firms supporting World Cup host cities such Marrakech, Casablanca, and Rabat.

This will put British businesses at the front of the queue to secure contracts to build Moroccan infrastructure for the 2030 World Cup – injecting money into the construction sector. Since the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000, UK expertise and industry has been involved in every major global sporting tournament. Today’s deal places British businesses in an advantageous position to support the 2030 World Cup, continuing Britain’s strong legacy of delivering sporting infrastructure and enduring impact.

Other announcements include closer UK-Morocco cooperation on migration, counterterrorism, and joint action to tackle water scarcity and climate change, delivering greater security and green growth opportunities for both countries.

A cooperation agreement on water and ports infrastructure, worth up to £200m, will promote UK expertise in sustainable water management, smart logistics, and green port technologies. An agreement on procurement will create a unique foundation for UK companies to access public tenders in Morocco, with national treatment exemptions ensuring a level playing field for UK innovation and expertise.

The Foreign Secretary, David Lammy yesterday said:

Africa has one of the greatest growth potentials of any continent - this young, dynamic population makes the continent an engine room for growth. Growth and prosperity will underpin our relationship Morocco and beyond, helping forge new opportunities at home and abroad. That is why I am visiting the country, to foster new business relationships between the UK and Morocco, and deliver on our commitment to strengthen our economy. These announcements mean UK businesses will be able to score big in the delivery of the 2030 World Cup. The UK has chosen to endorse autonomy within the Moroccan state as the most credible, viable, and pragmatic basis for a mutually-agreed and lasting solution to the Western Sahara dispute, one that can deliver on our commitments to conflict resolution in the region and self-determination for the people of Western Sahara.

Minister for Trade Policy, Douglas Alexander yesterday said:

Morocco is becoming an increasingly important trade and investment partner for the UK. Growth is this government’s top priority and stronger ties with economies like Morocco will pave the way for new opportunities, supporting British businesses and creating jobs. UK companies are already securing major commercial wins in Morocco, playing a vital role in delivering critical infrastructure for the 2030 World Cup.

As part of the visit, the Government has announced that it will adopt a new UK policy position towards Western Sahara. The conflict, ongoing for almost 50 years, has undermined stability and stifled prosperity in the region particularly for the Sahrawi refugees in the Tindouf camps.

As a member of the UN Security Council, and as a friend to countries across the region, the UK’s new position seeks to support a mutually-agreed solution to the conflict that supports the UN-led process and respects the principle of self-determination. Approaching the 50-year anniversary of the conflict, it is vital that we leverage this window of opportunity to secure a lasting solution to the dispute, and one that delivers a better future for the people of the Western Saharah.

The Foreign Secretary’s visit to Morocco is part of the Government’s agenda to reboot cooperation with countries across the continent, underpinned by the UK’s Progressive Realist approach to Foreign Affairs. Across Africa, this means building genuine partnerships that are rooted in mutual respect across trade and investment, security, and tackling the drivers of irregular migration.

The visit will be used to announce a new deal for the UK healthcare sector to supply equipment to hospitals and medical centres across the country. The deal represents a boost to the UK exports of medical and life sciences equipment, with Morocco due to spend up to £2.8 billion pounds to transform their health care system.

The Foreign Secretary is attending the Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW) in Marrakech where he will meet with counterparts and leaders from across the African continent to discuss shared challenges including security, defence and the climate crisis.