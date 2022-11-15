Cabinet Office
New UKSV Helpdesk service: Contact details and launch dates
The current Enquiry Centre service for all vetting queries will be replaced by a new UKSV Helpdesk service by the end of 2022.
UKSV left MOD to become part of Cabinet Office in April 2020 and this move to our own in-house enquiries and complaints service is a key element in completing our transition away from legacy MOD services.
We can now share more information about the timeline for the changeover as well as the contact details for the new UKSV Helpdesk service. The new email contact details should be used from Monday December 12 2022 and not before. The current Enquiry Centre details on the gov.uk Contact Us page remain valid until that date and will be updated once the changeover has taken place.
Please note that there will be an email-only service for an interim period between the closure of the current Enquiry Centre phone lines and the launch of the full UKSV Helpdesk telephone service in early 2023.
UKSV Helpdesk contact details: email service from December 12
The contact address for the new UKSV Helpdesk is uksv-helpdesk@cabinetoffice.gov.uk and you should start to use this address for all email enquiries from Monday December 12. This includes those enquiries which are currently sent to the UKSV-TechSupport-Grp@mod.gov.uk mailbox.
Key dates to be aware of:
Friday, December 8, 16:00: The Enquiry Centre phone service closes.
- The lines will be deactivated following close of business at 4pm on December 8.
- The current email enquiry service will continue to operate from the MOD mailbox UKSV-ContactUs@mod.gov.uk and UKSV-TechSupport-Grp@mod.gov.uk until December 12, when this service will also close.
- Any enquiries which are received into the MOD mailboxes by December 12 will be actioned before the mailboxes finally close on December 29.
Monday, December 12: The new UKSV Helpdesk email service will launch.
From this date onwards, all new enquiries and any replies to ongoing enquiries should be sent to the new Helpdesk mailbox uksv-helpdesk@cabinetoffice.gov.uk
Thursday, December 29: The UKSV-ContactUs@mod.gov.uk and UKSV-TechSupport-Grp@mod.gov.uk MOD mailboxes will be deactivated.
There will be an automatic response giving advance notice of the mailbox closure, and anyone emailing these addresses from 12 December will be prompted to forward their enquiry to the new Helpdesk mailbox.
The email-only service is an interim measure during the period of transition and the new Helpdesk phone service will launch during the first quarter of 2023. The new UKSV Helpdesk will offer a modern, multi-channel digital service for customers, sponsors and applicants to communicate and engage with UKSV, making use of new systems and technology to create a positive customer experience.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-uksv-helpdesk-service-contact-details-and-launch-dates
