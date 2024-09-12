New uniform guidance published

Reducing the cost of the school day.

New national guidance which aims to reduce the cost of school uniforms for families has been published.

Following consultation with schools, families, uniform suppliers, pupils and councils, the new guidance also sets out key considerations to ensure pupil comfort, freedom and happiness.

The guidance, which can be used to form individual school uniform policies, includes advice on encouraging schools to adopt measures that limit costs for families and reduce waste, including limiting the number of items that pupils need and promoting items that can be reused more easily.

The Education Secretary launched the guidance during a visit to Camperdown Primary School in Dundee where she learned about work by pupils to develop a cost of the school day action plan.

Ms Gilruth said:

“Every child in Scotland should be able to attend school feeling comfortable, confident, and ready to learn. However, we know the cost can be a significant burden for families and we want to support schools to minimise these costs. “This new national guidance contains measures for schools to develop and implement their own affordable and sustainable policies that recognise the individual needs of all pupils. “It makes clear that schools are expected to do all they can to limit school clothing costs for families as part of our wider aim to reduce the cost of the school day. The guidance also encourages schools to develop flexible and inclusive policies which promote generic items of clothing and do not include compulsory branded items, supporting our efforts to be more sustainable. “Ending child poverty is the central mission of this government and reducing the cost of the school day for families will play a crucial role in this work.”

Background

School uniform and clothing: Guidance for schools and education authorities

There is no legal requirement to wear school uniform in Scotland. The new guidance does not mandate the wearing of school uniform at national level.

The non-statutory guidance applies to public schools in all local authorities. This guidance is also available to grant-aided and independent schools to consider when developing their school uniform and clothing policies. Grant-aided and independent schools are strongly encouraged to take account of this guidance when reviewing uniform and clothing policies in their schools. Early Learning and Childcare settings that have a uniform or clothing policy may also find the guidance helpful.

The level of school clothing grant has increased to at least £120 for primary school pupils and £150 for secondary school pupils from the start of the new school year in 2021.