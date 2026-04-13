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New union rights to access workplaces risk undermining employment relations, says the CIPD
Progress on union access rules, but employers face ongoing implementation challenges
On the Government’s response to the consultation on trade union right of access, Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:
“It is encouraging the Government has listened and provided more time for employers to respond to a trade union’s request for access and to negotiate the terms of an access agreement.
“However it’s disappointing that the Government has decided to push ahead and require that there will be a minimum of just five working days between the agreement of initial access terms and when union access to the workplace takes place for the first time. For an employer not used to working with a trade union, more time will typically be needed to make arrangements to allow access.
“Similarly, it is concerning that the Government is proceeding with plans to require employers to provide weekly access to trade unions, and to allow unions to provide a minimum of just two working days’ notice to employers before they access the workplace despite the strong feedback in the consultation against these approaches.
“CIPD members have told us these requirements fail to consider the time and pressure that businesses are facing and will place a disproportionate burden on many employers, particularly SMEs, businesses with limited resources and those facing severe operational demands. The CIPD believes such a ‘one-size fits all’ approach is not appropriate and won’t support the positive employment relations climate the Government is seeking to promote.”
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