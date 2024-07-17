New vaccine could save 1,000 babies from hospitalisation every year in Wales

Health Secretary Eluned Morgan has today announced the rollout of a new vaccination programme to protect against a common but potentially dangerous respiratory infection.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a very contagious virus, which infects 9 out of 10 children before their second birthday.

More than a thousand babies in Wales are hospitalised every year with RSV.

It can also lead to serious health complications for adults aged over 75, resulting in around 125 deaths every year in Wales.

For most people RSV causes a mild respiratory illness with cold-like symptoms. However, for babies under one year and the elderly there is a significant risk of severe infection which could result in hospitalisation.

The vaccination programme will see those aged 75 to 79 years and pregnant women (from 28 weeks gestation) offered vaccination against RSV for the first time, from September.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Eluned Morgan said:

I am delighted to announce the introduction of an RSV vaccine in Wales. Evidence shows that the vaccine is safe and effective and vaccinating our mothers-to-be will help to prevent our youngest babies becoming seriously ill from the virus from birth. This vaccine will also help us to keep older adults safe over the winter months and I would encourage all those who are eligible to come forward.

Welcoming Cabinet Secretary’s announcement Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales said: