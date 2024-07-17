Welsh Government
|Printable version
New vaccine could save 1,000 babies from hospitalisation every year in Wales
Health Secretary Eluned Morgan has today announced the rollout of a new vaccination programme to protect against a common but potentially dangerous respiratory infection.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a very contagious virus, which infects 9 out of 10 children before their second birthday.
More than a thousand babies in Wales are hospitalised every year with RSV.
It can also lead to serious health complications for adults aged over 75, resulting in around 125 deaths every year in Wales.
For most people RSV causes a mild respiratory illness with cold-like symptoms. However, for babies under one year and the elderly there is a significant risk of severe infection which could result in hospitalisation.
The vaccination programme will see those aged 75 to 79 years and pregnant women (from 28 weeks gestation) offered vaccination against RSV for the first time, from September.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Eluned Morgan said:
I am delighted to announce the introduction of an RSV vaccine in Wales. Evidence shows that the vaccine is safe and effective and vaccinating our mothers-to-be will help to prevent our youngest babies becoming seriously ill from the virus from birth.
This vaccine will also help us to keep older adults safe over the winter months and I would encourage all those who are eligible to come forward.
Welcoming Cabinet Secretary’s announcement Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales said:
While RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild symptoms, it can be serious for the more vulnerable.
Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV, which could require hospitalisation.
This vaccination programme will be in place to protect vulnerable groups now and in the future.
The RSV vaccine has the potential to save 1000 young children every year in Wales from hospitalisation and could save the lives of over 125 older people each year.
It is a game-changing new vaccination programme that will protect thousands of our most vulnerable from getting ill in the first place, or significantly reducing the likelihood of severe infection, keeping people out of hospital and from needing to see a GP, and enabling more people to benefit from NHS services.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-vaccine-could-save-1000-babies-hospitalisation-every-year
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Senedd passes Bill to reform local tax system in Wales17/07/2024 14:05:00
A Bill to reform the local tax system in Wales, including non-domestic rates and council tax, was yesterday passed by the Senedd.
Cabinet Secretary confirms support available for farmers in 202517/07/2024 11:15:00
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has, today (Wednesday, July 17), confirmed a number of schemes to support farmers and landowners before the Sustainable Farming Scheme is introduced in 2026.
New framework to support councils on 20mph17/07/2024 09:15:00
New guidance to support highways authorities when making decisions on local speed limits has been published yesterday.
Fair opportunity for all to speak Welsh15/07/2024 15:20:00
A new Welsh Language and Education Bill to ensure that no child misses out on the opportunity to become a confident Welsh speaker.
Securing Wales’ green future, Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru is launched15/07/2024 14:05:00
The Economy Secretary Jeremy Miles officially launched the publicly-owned renewable energy developer for Wales, Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru today.
Welsh school students get experience as doctors and dentists15/07/2024 11:20:00
Fifty-five budding medics got a taste of a career in medicine and life as a medical student at a medical residential last week.
Grant funding supports the creation of affordable homes and accessible parking facilities in Swansea12/07/2024 15:20:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning recently visited the Bush housing scheme in Sketty, Swansea.
Welsh music and culture take centre stage at Tafwyl12/07/2024 14:20:00
Thousands of visitors will gather in Cardiff this weekend for Tafwyl, a festival celebrating Welsh music and culture.
£3.7m additional funding to protect and preserve Wales’ national treasures10/07/2024 13:05:00
The Welsh Government is providing additional funding to ensure Wales’ cultural institutions are protected and preserved, with £3.2m earmarked this financial year for repairs to be carried out to both the National Museum Cardiff and National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth.