New vaccine for babies and older adults in Wales will save lives.
RSV causes between 400-600 deaths in older adults and over 1,000 hospital admissions in young babies in Wales every year. The new RSV vaccination programme launched today (2 September 2024) will provide protection against the most common childhood respiratory infection for the first time in Wales.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a contagious virus that circulates in autumn and early winter, infecting most children within the first two years of their life and frequently re-infecting older children and adults.
While a common virus, Public Health Wales’ recent Time to Talk Public Health survey* of over 1,000 adults in Wales found that nearly 60 per cent said they had not heard of RSV, meaning that the majority of people are not aware of the risk posed to babies and older adults.
For most people, RSV infection causes a mild lower respiratory illness with cold-like symptoms, but babies under one year and the elderly are at greatest risk of a more severe infection which could lead to hospitalisation. Evidence shows us that the vaccine is safe and offers excellent protection, easing pressure on the NHS Wales primary care services during the busy winter months.
The programme is for adults turning 75 and for mothers-to-be in pregnancy from 28 weeks to term. All those eligible will receive an invite directly, or signposted by their midwife during antenatal clinics, from today onwards.
The RSV vaccine is now the fourth vaccination offered in pregnancy, along with whooping cough, flu and COVID 19. Offered at different stages of pregnancy, the vaccines offer excellent protection from serious illness for the mum and for the baby.
Dr Christopher Johnson, Deputy Director of Health Protection and Head of Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, said:
“We are excited to see the vaccination programmes for RSV become a reality and know that we are now able to protect the most vulnerable in Wales and across the UK from what can be such a devastating virus. While mild for most, this virus can cause serious illness to the very young and is responsible for around 400-600 deaths in older adults each year.
“I would actively encourage all those pregnant and those turning 75 to take up the offer of the RSV vaccine when it is given by their healthcare provider. By doing so you will not only be protecting yourself and those you love, but also leading the way to creating a world where RSV infections cause less harm and distress.”
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Mark Drakeford said:
“RSV is very common and can pose a threat to our health, but many people in Wales have never heard of it.
We’ve worked with the NHS to introduce this potentially life-saving vaccine ahead of the winter months when we traditionally see an increase in infections. This vaccine could help reduce the number of people who are admitted to hospital with serious illnesses caused by RSV and help ease some of the winter pressures experienced by the NHS.
“I strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to take up the offer of RSV vaccination.”
Dr Mair Parry, consultant paediatrician at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, said:
“The introduction of this new RSV vaccine is great news, because we know it will help to prevent vulnerable babies and infants from becoming seriously ill because of the RSV virus.
“Thousands of children across Wales are affected by RSV every winter, with hundreds attending hospital – sometimes with really severe symptoms or related infections.
“RSV is a common virus. But in the most serious cases it can lead to our youngest children developing serious illnesses like bronchiolitis and pneumonia and being admitted to hospital for help with breathing and feeding. Many parents will know the huge stress and worry that comes with poorly children being admitted to hospital.
“Now it is introduced, this vaccine will help to significantly reduce the chances of young children – and older people – getting ill and needing to come to hospital.
“This will help to keep us all well during the winter, and also help to ease the pressure on hospitals at one of our busiest times of the year.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/new-vaccine-for-babies-and-older-adults-in-wales-will-save-lives/
