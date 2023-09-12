Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
New Valuation Directions for public service pensions
The Government Actuary has completed a consultation with HM Treasury on the Public Service Pensions (Valuations and Employer Cost Cap) Directions 2023. These set out how the 2020 valuations should be undertaken for the public service pension schemes.
The 2020 valuations will inform the future contribution rates to be paid into the schemes by employers from 1 April 2024. It will also be the first time that the reformed Cost Control Mechanism is tested.
The new Directions will also ensure that the 2020 valuations of the public service pension schemes can be completed using updated assumptions.
Credit: Unsplash
Consultation on Directions
There is a statutory duty for the Government Actuary to be consulted on the Directions. This consultation was completed in August 2023.
In his response to HM Treasury Martin Clarke said the draft 2023 Directions: “… will deliver results for the 2020 valuations which largely meet the stated objectives, with some better met than others, and that they are, in the round, technically complete and coherent.”
Next steps
Now the Directions have been published, GAD will begin finalising valuation results and reports for the public service pension schemes over the next few months.
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
GAD's collaborations on show at GIRO05/09/2023 10:25:00
GAD experts will be at the 50th annual conference for general insurance actuaries. GIRO topics will include disaster risk finance, AI and trends in motor claims.
Updated actuarial factors31/08/2023 13:20:00
GAD has updated actuarial factors for key public service pension schemes. Actuarial factors are used to calculate the benefits of scheme members under different scenarios.
Rising Star Awards 2023 - nominees07/08/2023 13:10:00
GAD has been nominated in 2 categories in an industry competition.
Start Ready – extending the reach01/08/2023 14:20:00
Blog posted by: Andy Jinks – Chief Actuary, 31 July 2023 – Categories: Climate change, Insurance, Investment, Risk management.
IFRS 17 - GAD helps develop new guidance20/07/2023 12:25:00
GAD helped develop new IFRS 17 application guidance. It aims to make the reporting of risk transfer contracts more comparable between different entities.
GAD analysis contributes to government’s new pension measures19/07/2023 12:25:00
GAD has helped to estimate the impact of new pension measures on members as the Chancellor announced a wide range of pension reforms earlier this month.
10 year anniversary of the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 201318/07/2023 14:10:00
The Act worked on by Government Legal Department lawyers gained Royal Assent on 17 July 2013.
British Steel Pension Scheme14/07/2023 14:10:00
GAD has carried out a quality assurance exercise into methodology on a report on the British Steel Pension Scheme.