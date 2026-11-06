New veteran support centre confirmed for Scotland

£13.2m is being distributed across the UK – including more than £859,000 for the Defence Medical Welfare Service (DMWS) charity in Dumfries and Galloway.

The funding came as UK Government Scotland Office Minister Melanie Ward yesterday (Thursday) hosted a Remembrance Reception in Edinburgh to celebrate Scotland’s Armed Forces community, including veterans.

An estimated one million veterans and their families in the UK will benefit from easier access to local services, thanks to the VALOUR network expanding.

Earlier this year, 14 organisations were awarded over £13m to launch the first wave of VALOUR-recognised centres, including SSAFA Scotland’s drop-in centre in Glasgow which was awarded up to £1 million.

Now the Defence Medical Welfare Service (DMWS) charity in Dumfries and Galloway is receiving £859,281 as a further 21 organisations share more than £13.2m of funding to launch the second wave of VALOUR-recognised centres by the beginning of 2027.

DMWS helps those who have and continue to serve on the frontline and their families with medical welfare and associated assistance. It is embedded within NHS Boards across Scotland, providing critical support at the bedside for Armed Forces patients (serving, reservists, veterans and their families).

VALOUR has been designed to help the UK’s estimated two million veterans get the support they need through VALOUR-recognised centres, a helpline service or on GOV.UK.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham yesterday said:

It is a privilege to be able to honour our veterans, not just as we mark Remembrance Day, but year-round as we remember the service and the sacrifice of those who fought for the lives we live today. I’m incredibly proud to see the VALOUR network grow to provide support to more veterans and their families - those who have given so much to protect communities across the country.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander yesterday said:

Our veterans and serving troops have made huge sacrifices to keep us safe, and I’m immensely proud of each and every one of them. But our gratitude can’t stop at words, or end when they leave the forces. This £859,000 UK Government funding will help the Defence Medical Welfare Service in Dumfries and Galloway be there for them and their families when they need it most. It’s a vital boost for our Armed Forces community in Scotland, and exactly what they deserve.

Minister for Veterans and People Calvin Bailey MBE MP yesterday said:

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, I’m pleased that we can pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of our armed forces community by giving veterans easier access to the support they need, regardless of where they are in the UK. I’ve heard wonderful stories of how centres like Citizens Advice are making a real difference to people’s lives. Joining the VALOUR system will help them support even more veterans and their families.

DMWS CEO Abby Dryden yesterday said:

DMWS is proud to be part of the VALOUR system and to help deliver a more joined-up approach to support for veterans, serving personnel and their families across South Scotland. By bringing organisations together and strengthening pathways into support, VALOUR will make it easier for people to access the right help at the right time, wherever they live. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that no member of the Armed Forces community has to face challenges alone. We are incredibly proud to work alongside our partners to build a stronger, more connected system of support for the Armed Forces Community and families and carers across South Scotland.

VALOUR is overseen by a headquarters in the Office for Veterans’ Affairs (OVA) within the Ministry of Defence. It will bring together national oversight, regional coordination and local delivery to improve how services work together.

VALOUR field officers are also working regionally to strengthen collaboration between partners such as councils, local public services and charities.

The continued rollout of VALOUR demonstrates the UK Government’s delivery of the 10-year Veterans Strategy, which aims to celebrate, contribute to, and support those who serve and have served. Funding for VALOUR is included in the Defence Investment Plan.

There are approximately 176,000 veterans living in Scotland.

Scotland now has two VALOUR-recognised centres:

DMWS; and

SSAFA Scotland’s drop-in centre in Glasgow, which signposts veterans to local services. This service caters for around 76,000 veterans in Glasgow, Bute, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Inverclyde, Midlothian, Renfrewshire, South Lanarkshire, North Lanarkshire, Stirling, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian.

Minister Ward yesterday hosted a Remembrance Reception at the UK Government’s Queen Elizabeth House HQ in Edinburgh, bringing together Scotland’s Armed Forces community, including veteran organisations and military representatives, as well as Scottish MPs and other guests.

Notes to Editors