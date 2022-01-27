New Vice Chair of Powys Teaching Health Board announced

Health Minister Eluned Morgan recently (25 January 2022) announced the appointment of Kirsty Williams as Vice Chair to Powys Teaching Health Board.

Following her retirement from frontline politics in May 2021, she now chairs the advisory board for the International Learning Exchange Programme, Wales’ replacement for the Erasmus programme and serves as a Commissioner to the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales.

The appointment will run from 10 January 2022 until 9 January 2026.

Health and Social Services Minister Eluned Morgan recently said:

I am very pleased to invite Kirsty Williams to serve as Vice Chair to the Powys Teaching Health Board. She brings a range of skills and experience and will make a vital contribution to the work of the Board. I wish her every success in the role and look forward to continuing the Welsh Government’s work with Powys Teaching Health Board to deliver our healthcare ambitions as we look beyond the pandemic.

Professor Vivienne Harpwood, Chair of Powys Teaching Health Board, recently said:

I’m delighted to welcome Kirsty Williams CBE to the health board. She brings with her enormous experience as a longstanding advocate for the people of Powys as a public servant and as a former Welsh Government Minister. She will be a great asset to the Board, and I am very much looking forward to working with her in the months and years ahead as Powys Teaching Health Board navigates some of the toughest challenges the NHS in Wales has ever faced.

The appointment was made following a fair and open process.