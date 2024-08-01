New Victims Minister hears from frontline staff at coalface of supporting survivors of crime during first visit

Frontline staff laid bare the challenges they face in helping victims navigate the criminal justice system during a visit from the new Minister for Victims, Alex Davies-Jones.

at Victim Support HQ, Minister pledges to give victims back their voice and restore their fundamental rights

government pledges fresh approach to halve violence against women and girls in next decade

first steps outlined in new Victims Bill with Minister promising public “the hard work starts now”

Visiting Victim Support’s new London headquarters, the Minister heard first-hand the realities of delivering vital support services for brave survivors in a system in crisis.

The visit follows plans set out in the King’s Speech to bring forward a Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill to give victims the justice and support they deserve as part of the government’s blueprint to halve violence against women and girls in the next decade.

Determined that the justice system will provide a safe space for victims to report and recover from crime, Minister Davies-Jones told staff the government will serve the public by ensuring the voices of brave survivors are returned to the heart of the system and their rights are upheld at every stage of the process.

Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls Alex Davies-Jones said:

Victims and survivors are being failed by a system they feel does not support them. Rape victims are waiting years for justice and an appalling 60 percent of victims choose to withdraw entirely from the process rather than prolong their pain. This government is committed to restoring trust in our justice system, halving violence against women and ensuring victims’ rights are upheld. In light of recent events, this has never been more important. The Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill is just the first step of many in achieving this – and I want to reassure victims that the hard work starts now.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Victim Support is an invaluable service for victims and survivors across the country - delivering specialist and tailored support to people affected by crime and anti-social behaviour. It also runs the Government’s Homicide Service which helps bereaved families or eyewitnesses affected by murder or manslaughter.

Katie Kempen, Chief Executive at the charity Victim Support said:

We were delighted to welcome the Victims and VAWG Minister to our London offices earlier this week to meet with frontline staff and discuss the many challenges facing victims. Minister Davies-Jones took the time to hear about the vital role of independent support services in helping people to cope and move on after crime. We look forward to working with the government to improve the lives of victims and repair the criminal justice system.

The visit follows recent research from the National Police Chief’s Council on violence against women and girls. This showed these appalling crimes increased by 37 per cent between 2018 and 2023, with at least 1 in every 12 women falling victim each year.

During this month’s King’s Speech, the government announced plans for a new Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill which will deliver a justice system that gives victims of crimes get the support they deserve.

The Bill will include measures that: