New visa fees set to come into effect next month

Increases to immigration and nationality fees to pay for vital services and allow more funding to be prioritised for public sector pay rises are set come into effect on 4 October, following legislation being laid in Parliament today (15 September).

The changes mean that the cost for a visit visa for less than six months is rising by £15 to £115, while the fee for applying for a student visa from outside the UK will rise by £127 to £490, to equal the amount charged for in-country applications.

In July, the government announced a 15% increase in the cost of most work and visit visas, and an increase of at least 20% in the cost of priority visas, study visas and certificates of sponsorship.

Income from fees charged plays a vital role in the Home Office’s ability to run a sustainable immigration and nationality system.

Careful consideration is given when setting fees to help reduce the funding contribution from British taxpayers, whilst continuing to provide a service that remains attractive to those wishing to work in the UK and support broader prosperity for all.

The changes include:

Fees for up to 6 months, 2, 5 and 10 year visit visas.

The majority of fees for entry clearance and certain applications for leave to remain in the UK including those for work and study.

Fees for indefinite leave to enter and indefinite leave to remain.

Convention travel document and stateless person’s travel document.

Health and Care visa.

Fees in relation to certificates of sponsorship and confirmation of acceptance for studies.

The in and out of country fee for the super priority service and the out of country fee for the priority service. The settlement priority service will reduce so it is aligned with the cost of using the priority service.

Applications to Register and Naturalise as a British Citizen.

The fee for the User Pays Visa Application service.

Subject to Parliamentary approval, the immigration and nationality fees will increase from 4 October 2023. Today’s changes do not include the planned increase to the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) which are scheduled to be introduced later in the Autumn.

A full list of the new fees can be found at: Visa fees transparency data - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)