New vision for Kinship care

Strengthened focus on family group decision-making ahead of Bill vote.

Clearer access to advice and support, including better information on financial help and allowances are central to a newly-published national ‘vision’ for supporting Kinship Carers who look after children who cannot be cared for by their parents.

The importance of family group decision-making (FGDM) has been underlined in the final ‘Vision for Kinship Care’ that has been unveiled during Kinship Care Week, while Ministers have also lodged proposed amendments to the Children (Care, Care Experience, and Service Planning) (Scotland) Bill to strengthen the role of FGDM.

If agreed by Parliament along with the wider Bill, the amendments would give children and families the legal right to ask for FGDM to be considered as part of agreeing care arrangements for a child or young person where it is in their best interests. Local councils would have a duty to tell families about the option of FGDM during discussions over a child’s care, or during a review of existing kinship arrangements.

Meeting kinship carers at Children First's offices in Edinburgh, the Promise Minister Natalie Don-Innes said:

“Helping children to stay in their families where safe to do so is central to our aims to Keep the Promise, and I am hugely grateful to kinship carers who make an incredible difference by providing stable homes for children within their family network. “The care, energy and commitment shown by Scotland's kinship community is truly moving, and their input has been vital in shaping our National Vision for Kinship Care. “When used in the right way, family group decision-making brings families together, helps children to be heard, and allows wider family networks to take part in planning and decision-making. This can help build stronger, more lasting plans, support earlier and more effective action, and reduce the need for things to be escalated. “The stronger focus on family group decision-making in the final Vision for Kinship Care reflects what carers and their representative organisations have told us. The Children (Care, Care Experience, and Service Planning) Bill, if approved by Parliament, will further strengthen its place as one of a range of early options when considering how a child should be cared for.”

Chief Executive of Children First Mary Glasgow said:

“Children First have supported the development of the Vision and worked closely with the incredible kinship carers we support to make sure their experiences shaped it. “We were pleased the Minister could join us to celebrate Kinship Care Week and to connect with kinship carers. We warmly welcome the Vision and the plans to strengthen provision of family group decision making which are a crucial step towards ensuring all children can grow up safe, loved and connected to their wider family and community.”

One Kinship Carer, Iris*, said:

“I have been a kinship carer for my seven-year-old grandson since he was four months old and I very much appreciate the Scottish Government’s attempt to make life better for kinship carers and the children they care for. “I am very happy my grandson lives with me and, with help from my husband, my aunt, friends, family and neighbours, I am trying to give him the best possible life. But it’s not easy. Being a kinship carer is hard, often lonely, and involves rethinking your life, your career and your future. Kinship carers need, and deserve, all the support that can possibly be provided. Financially, practically and emotionally.”

Background

*Name has been changed to protect the anonymity of the family.

FGDM helps families and professionals plan together when decisions are being made about how a child is cared for and supported. This can give both children and families a greater sense of control.

The Scottish Government’s Vision for Kinship Care includes the ‘Scottish Offer for Kinship Families’, setting out the baseline level of support that all kinship carers should receive. A more easy-to-understand version has also been produced.

The Children (Care, Care Experience, and Services Planning) (Scotland) Bill 2025 includes measures to enhance care and support for children in the care system, or who have left it. It forms a key part of the Scottish Government’s work to implement the recommendations of the Independent Care Review, known as The Promise.