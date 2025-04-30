Welsh Government
New vision for mental health in Wales paves the way for same-day support
People who need mental health support will increasingly have access to same-day services, as part of an ambitious plan to further improve care across Wales.
The new 10 year mental health and wellbeing strategy is centred on early intervention, prevention and person-centred and ensuring people are referred to the most appropriate form of support, at the right time and without delay.
A key part of the transformation of mental healthcare will be open access services, with people receiving same-day support without the need for a referral.
This shift has already begun with the introduction of Wales wide 111 press 2 service for urgent mental health care.
It will be developed further with a stepped care model, providing appropriate support at each level. People will only be referred for more intensive support when, and if, it is needed.
The new strategy has been shaped by the voices of people it is designed to support. It ensures the building blocks are in place to support good mental health.
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, said:
This strategy represents a major shift in how we approach mental health and wellbeing in Wales.
By focusing on prevention and early intervention, while ensuring easy access to support when needed, we are working to create a Wales where everyone can thrive.
We know that good mental health depends on much more than healthcare alone.
That's why we're working to address all the factors that affect wellbeing, from housing and employment to tackling loneliness and building stronger communities.
As well as improving access to mental health support, the strategy focuses on developing better connections between services to support people when they need it.
This person-centred approach will include linking people to community-based, non-clinical support, through a social prescribing process.
Living Streets Cymru organises weekly guided walks and campaigns for better walking infrastructure. Its "walking friends Wales" programme has previously benefited from Welsh Government support and supports older people at risk of loneliness and social isolation.
Ruth Billingham, from Living Streets Cymru, said:
Walking has huge mental and physical health benefits. Joining a walking group is also brilliant for self-confidence and reducing loneliness.
Our local groups bring people together to organise walks, make new connections and campaign for changes to their local walking environment. They tell us that walking and talking help to tackle feelings of loneliness, anxiety and sadness.
