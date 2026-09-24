New Vocational GCSEs unveiled in major shake-up to hands-on learning for teens

New Vocational GCSEs for students to study vocational courses at school, with nationally-set content, grading and assessment, alongside a strong academic core of English, maths and science

Every young person across the country will be able to pursue prestigious new Vocational GCSEs and access work experience in a major shake-up of the education system to prepare them for the world of work.

Delivering on the Prime Minister’s commitment in his first week in the role to put technical education on an equal footing with the traditional academic path, the new national qualifications will be created to sit alongside traditional GCSEs and will replace the current Technical Awards.

Part of action to revolutionise technical and vocational learning, the rigorous new qualifications will help ensure today’s students have the skills for the jobs of the future.

The shake-up builds on reforms including new V Levels, Occupational and Foundational Certificates and expanded T Levels – giving young people more routes to a brighter future, ensuring they have a clear line of sight to employment, and helping to tackle the crisis of the 1 million young people who are out of education, employment or training.

Alongside revolutions inside the classroom, the government is launching a National Mission on Work Experience, working alongside the Good Growth Business Forum and other businesses, to boost opportunities outside the classroom.

It is a call to arms to employers to provide an additional 200,000 work experience placements to ensure all young people have vital exposure to the workplace between 14 and 16, with Mayors and local authorities helping to make links between schools and employers. This could include spending time in key sectors including accountancy firms, digital media companies and construction companies. Employers can contact their local Careers Hub to pledge new work experience placements.

Alongside businesses, No10 North will establish work experience placements for 14-16 year old students this academic year. This will give young people the chance to see into the heart of government, experience the world of work, and demonstrate the real opportunities available to them on their doorstep

It is part of the Prime Minister’s mission to fix the most difficult issues facing the country, and create opportunities in every postcode.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

We’ve all heard someone say ‘school wasn’t really for me’ because they were not given the chance to study vocational courses as well as traditional subjects. That one-size-fits-all approach isn’t working, so we’re building an education system that values both academic and technical paths. I want to give all young people across Britain the hope that their future will be brighter - whether it starts at university or not.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell said:

Young people today are entering a world of work full of exciting opportunities. We need to prepare them for it. Time and again young people, parents and employers tell me they want schools to do more to help them understand and prepare for the jobs of the future. That is why we are transforming technical education and ensuring every young person can access the knowledge, skills and experiences they need to thrive in a changing world. Our new Vocational GCSEs will give young people a stronger connection to the careers and industries shaping our economy, helping them discover and develop their talents while maintaining high standards across our education system. This is not about creating different routes for different children. It is about ensuring every child has access to a rich and ambitious education that opens doors, creates opportunity and prepares them for life beyond the classroom.

The same size as GCSEs, these new qualifications will be nationally set, with subject content based on subject expert advice. Assessment and grading will be regulated by Ofqual to ensure full parity with traditional GCSEs.

They will eventually replace existing Technical Awards, which currently vary by provider with no nationally set content, and do not consistently support progression to further study.

They are set to be available in some subjects from as early as September 2029, as part of broader new technical pathways starting in September 2028. Subject options could include Business Management and Finance, Creative Media Production, Digital Tech, Child Development, and Building and Construction, supporting progression into further study through T Levels and V Levels in these subjects, or through A Levels.

New subjects will be developed as part of a review of existing GCSEs and new Vocational GCSEs, to create a complementary set of qualifications that give students greater choice, but avoid duplication or unnecessary overlap. English, Maths and Science will remain a common entitlement. Together, the qualifications on offer at age 14 will be aligned to 16-19 progression routes including A Levels, T Levels and the new V Levels.

The work to move away from a one-size-fits-all system designed in Whitehall was kicked off earlier this month as the Education Secretary hosted a summit at No10 North with mayors, businesses, schools and colleges.

Sir Hamid Patel CBE, Chief Executive of Star Academies, said:

Over the past two decades, we have strengthened GCSEs through greater rigour, clearer and more coherently sequenced subject content, and more robust assessment. These reforms extend those same high standards into vocational education, ensuring qualifications are underpinned by nationally agreed content, strong regulatory oversight and clear progression routes into apprenticeships, T Levels, V Levels, A Levels, higher education and employment. The new vocational GCSEs have the potential to command the confidence of parents, employers, colleges and universities alike, while providing young people with meaningful pathways into high-skilled careers. Importantly, they will sit alongside a strong core academic education, ensuring that pupils continue to study the essential subjects that underpin future success. Crucially, they can help ensure that education is better aligned to the skills and workforce needs of local communities and regional economies, supporting the growth ambitions of mayors and combined authorities across the country.

John Yarham, Chief Executive Officer, The Careers & Enterprise Company, said:

We welcome the national mission on work experience. High-quality pathways, alongside modern work experience, are vital to bringing the world of work to life and giving young people the skills and knowledge they need for their future. Employers of all sizes and sectors tell us they see real benefits from outreach that builds diverse future talent. To make this happen at scale, we need an ambitious shared framework, underpinned by strong local coordination, so opportunities are targeted where they can have the greatest impact – particularly for young people currently missing out. CEC stands ready to work with our Careers Hub partners in every region, connecting employers with schools and colleges to create more high-quality opportunities and bridge the gap between education and the world of work.

Michelle Ovens CBE, CEO & Founder of Small Business Britain, said:

We’re pleased to see the government’s mission to boost work experience opportunities for young people. Small businesses across the country are often where young people get their first exposure to the world of work, helping them build practical skills and experience, while also playing a vital role in strengthening local and regional economies. Stronger public-private partnerships between government, education and business are vital to ensuring young people leave education with the skills, experience, and confidence they need to navigate the world of work, and that small businesses are equipped to help provide those opportunities.

Sarah Bradbury, Chief Executive of IGD, said:

Modern work experience has the power to open young people’s eyes to careers they may never have considered and give them the skills and confidence to take that first step into work. Through our industry-wide Feeding Britain’s Future movement, businesses within the food and drink industry are trialling a new, flexible approach in partnership with The Careers & Enterprise Company, that brings employers together to create meaningful work experiences at scale. The food and drink industry is the UK’s largest private sector employer and we want young people to see the huge range of opportunities it offers. We welcome the national mission on work experience and stand ready to work with industry to bridge the gap between schools, colleges and the world of work.

Shevaun Haviland CBE, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce said:

Business leaders are deeply committed to their communities and want to support young people on their journey from education to employment. That’s why the British Chambers of Commerce is pleased to support the National Mission on Work Experience, and will work through our Chambers, who are already closely engaged with both businesses and schools across the country, to rally local employers to the cause. Expanding access to work experience and increased business engagement in schools is critical to supporting the workforce of tomorrow. It is welcome that this government initiative is being delivered in partnership with business organisations.

Irene Graham, CEO, ScaleUp Institute, said:

Scaling firms, across sectors and regions, are strong supporters of work experience. This National Mission is a vital one to help young people’s entry in to the world of the work and the ScaleUp Institute looks forward to supporting the initiative as it develops.

Rt Hon Robert Halfon, Executive Director of Made UK said:

Manufacturers and Make UK warmly welcome the National Mission on Work Experience and the Government’s commitment to expanding technical education. The Prime Minister is right that the gap between the classroom and the workplace has to be bridged if we are to equip young people with the skills employers need. For too long, too many young people have left school without meaningful exposure to the world of work or a clear understanding of the opportunities available to them. Work experience and technical education can be transformative, helping young people develop confidence, build employability skills and gain the knowledge and practical experience that employers value. This call on employers across the country to create more opportunities is an important step forward, but what matters now is quality. Delivering the right mix of technical knowledge and practical application, backed by qualifications employers recognise and close collaboration between industry and education, will ensure every young person has the chance to access a genuine ladder of opportunity into skilled, well-paid careers.

Rob Nitsch CEO Federation of Awarding Bodies said;

These developments are positive; it is absolutely right that the blend of classroom and practical learning should be extended, and that the focus is on better choices at 16. Awarding Organisations will also welcome the acknowledgement of the place of practical skills assessments in courses of learning that are practical in nature and will look forward to contributing to the development of the new pathways.

Alan Milburn’s interim report into NEETs commissioned by the government warned that Britain is at risk of a “lost generation”. His findings painted a stark picture of a system that too often leaves young people leaving school without the skills, experience or connections they need to step into the world of work.

He pointed to “strong evidence” that practical learning is effective in helping those at risk of being NEET move into work.

The White Working Class Inquiry also laid bare the lack of opportunity for working-class children to thrive, concluding that the technical and vocational system is broken for disadvantaged groups.

It highlighted that vocational and technical routes are valued highly by white working-class families, and recommend a major structural overhaul of technical and vocational routes to help close the disadvantage gap.

Notes to Editors

Local leaders, employers, schools and colleges will play a key role in deciding the subjects to reflect skills needs. A consultation will also be launched later in the year to help shape the new qualifications and get views from local leaders.

It comes on top of ambitious curriculum and GCSE reforms that will make sure schools are preparing youngsters to have the knowledge and skills needed to genuinely thrive in the workplace. As part of this, there will be a greater emphasis on practical skills and assessments in practical GCSE subjects such as PE, Drama, Design and Technology, Food and Nutrition, Music and Computing to properly recognise the value of these skills and further support students to succeed beyond the classroom.