New volunteers needed for English Severn and Wye Regional Flood and Coastal Committee

The Environment Agency is looking for two new volunteers to join the English Severn and Wye Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (ESW RFCC).

Call for talented individuals to help communities become more resilient to climate change

Committee works to decide local priorities for flood risk management

Work supports Environment Agency and local authorities in creating local partnerships to tackle flood risk

These voluntary roles make a real difference to people’s lives, livelihoods and to the environment we live in. Being an RFCC member is an exciting opportunity to guide local flood risk investment. While not a paid role, reasonable out-of-pocket expenses will be covered.

The ESW RFCC is one of 12 statutory committees across the country that make key decisions on local priorities for flood and coastal risk management. As we embark on the next 6-year period of investment to reduce the risk to 336,000 properties across England, it is an exciting time to be joining the committee.

We would love to welcome talented and enthusiastic individuals from all backgrounds to join this important committee, to represent the diversity of communities and interests from across the catchments we serve.

This committee helps to manage flood risk throughout the Severn and Wye catchments across 8 counties, as follows: Coventry, Dudley, Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

The committee is fundamental in deciding local priorities for flood risk management, approving programmes of work, and to support the Environment Agency and local authorities in creating local partnerships to fund and deliver projects, while ensuring resilience and adaptation to the impacts of climate change are embedded throughout.

A key role will be ensuring the aims of the National Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Strategy are embodied within the committee’s decisions and to ensure consistency between strategic and local plans.

Shirel Stedman, Chair of English Severn and Wye RFCC, said:

Flooding and the increasing extreme weather conditions are evidently linked to the climate change crisis. We know that vulnerable communities, who are already the most susceptible to any threats of climate conditions and flooding are likely to be worst affected. Joining the RFCC as an independent member will give you an exceptional opportunity to influence and support the local investment to combat those challenges

Vacancies

We are recruiting for 2 members to join the committee in 2022. This recruitment is to fill further vacancies following a campaign earlier this year for 4 committee members.

Applications are welcome from individuals with an active interest in flood risk management and from a diverse range of backgrounds, with additional interest or experience in one or more of the following:

Catchment-based approaches – ensuring a holistic approach to risk management and environmental protection, for our current and future communities

Land use/blue-green-grey infrastructure

Climate change and resilience

Coastal flood risk

Volunteers’ time commitment

The committee meets 4 times a year, usually at locations within the Severn and Wye catchments. Any work you do around the main meetings can be flexible to your own commitments. You will be given at least 6 months’ notice of quarterly meeting dates and times.

Interviews are planned for early July and the successful candidate will have the opportunity to join the 19 July 2022 RFCC meeting if they are available.

Role and how to apply

Typically, members are expected to read papers, join sub-groups if interested, and engage with Environment Agency colleagues and other committee members. You do not need formal qualifications for this post, but your enthusiasm and commitment to your local community will be important. These are unpaid roles but reasonable expenses, including travel, can be claimed. For further information please contact the Environment Agency at ESWRFCC@environment-agency.gov.uk or 0203 0251656.

Further information can be found on: www.gov.uk/government/groups/english-severn-and-wye-regional-flood-and-coastal-committee

The closing date for applications is midnight on Monday 20 June 2022.