New voter registration campaign celebrates feel-good factor of participating in democracy

A new campaign launched recently by the Electoral Commission, calling on all voters to register to vote if they want to have their say at elections on Thursday 2 May.

The campaign is designed to encourage people to celebrate and take pride in being on the electoral register. It calls on people to register ahead of the elections in England and Wales on Thursday 2 May, before the registration deadline passes on the 16 April. It marks a shift from previous campaigns which have emphasised how quick and easy registration is, to instead focus on the feel-good factor of participating in democracy.

Watch the new campaign advert here. (Opens in new window)

The advert aims to appeal to many of the groups less likely to be registered, including young people, ethnic minorities, and disabled voters.

Craig Westwood, Director of Communications recently said:

“Elections are an important opportunity for people to have a say on the issues that matter to them. Yet as many as 7 million people are missing out on this opportunity because they aren’t on the electoral register, that represents millions of missing voices. “Ahead of the May elections, and with a general election on the horizon, it is important that people are registered so their voice is heard at the ballot box. Anyone who wants to cast a ballot in the May elections has until the deadline on 16 April to register.”

Voter registration is open to all British and Irish citizens and qualifying Commonwealth citizens living in the UK, who are aged 18 or over. Anyone previously on the register who has recently moved home or whose details have changed will need to register again.

The Commission’s public awareness campaign will run across mass media and targeted digital channels, including TV, video on demand, out of home and digital displays.

