New Water (Special Measures) Act section comes into force

Water companies will have to address how they will use nature-based solutions within their networks from 23rd June as a new legal requirement of the Water (Special Measures) Act comes into force (Section 5).

New rules require water companies to consider nature-based solutions within their statutory Drainage and Wastewater Management Plans (DWMPs) - for instance the construction of wetlands rather than water recycling centres to help clean sewage effluent before it is released back into the wider environment. Another example could be riparian buffers—a border of vegetation next to a river or stream which helps improve water quality and protect it from surface runoff while providing habitats and reducing erosion.

New legal requirements mean companies have to specifically explain if and how they are using nature-based solutions within their networks, the benefits these systems have and provide transparency around their decision-making process.

This will improve transparency in this area, so the public knows that nature-based solutions have been considered and can understand why natural solutions have or have not been proposed in each case.

Alongside cost-effectiveness and sustainability, nature-based solutions provide additional benefits for people and the environment—like improved water quality, reduced flood risk and new habitats for biodiversity.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: