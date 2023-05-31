National Archives
|Printable version
New web portal gives easier access to Northern Ireland files
The National Archives has today launched of a new web portal bringing together in one place government files which are focused on the situation in Northern Ireland from 1994 up to and including the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in 1998.
This is the first phase of a digitisation project to make Troubles-related records held at The National Archives (TNA) more readily available to all, virtually and free of charge.
It coincides with a visit Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris MP made to the Imperial War Museum to see the recently opened ‘Northern Ireland: Living with the Troubles’ exhibition.
Commenting on the digitisation project, Mr Heaton-Harris added: “I welcome the launch of this online initiative which demonstrates the Government’s commitment to making accessible as much information as possible about an important period of Northern Ireland’s complex history. By encouraging reflection and consideration of our Troubled past, we can hopefully recognise the progress made since the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and towards a shared and more prosperous future.”
You can visit the portal by following this link
Tags: Belfast Good Friday Agreement, Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Secretary of State
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/new-web-portal-gives-easier-access-to-northern-ireland-files/
Latest News from
National Archives
20sStreets competition: winners chosen from ‘impressive’ field03/05/2023 14:15:00
We are delighted to have chosen the winners of our 20sStreets competition, which attracted more than 150 entries covering a huge array of fascinating topics.
Bookings now open for DCDC2318/04/2023 13:15:00
National Archives are pleased to announce, along with thier partners at the British Library and Jisc, that you can now register to attend this year’s DCDC conference.
Secretary of State launches Good Friday Agreement education resources23/03/2023 14:22:00
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris has launched important new educational resources for pupils in Northern Ireland and across the UK as part of the programme to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.
Tolkien letters shine new light on writer’s life and work21/03/2023 16:20:00
Two handwritten letters penned by JRR Tolkien have been discovered for the first time, almost 50 years after the death of the Lord of the Rings author.
Award of MOD service records digitisation contract21/03/2023 12:33:00
National Archives have announced that they have awarded Ancestry®, a contract to digitise the first tranche of Ministry of Defence service personnel records.
Review of the Statement of Public Task14/03/2023 16:15:00
The National Archives is reviewing its Statement of Public Task in line with its statutory requirements.
Digitising FCO 141 records14/03/2023 14:25:00
The National Archives has begun a programme of work to digitise and make more widely available records from the series FCO 141 (Foreign and Commonwealth Office and predecessors: Records of Former Colonial Administrations: Migrated Archives).
Training provider announced for the Level 7 Archivist apprenticeship28/02/2023 12:25:00
The National Archives is delighted to announce that Westminster Adult Education Service (WAES) will be the first provider to run the off-the-job training for the Level 7 Archivist and Records Manager apprenticeship, meaning that apprentices will be able to start this autumn.