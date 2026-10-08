New website launched for victims and survivors of child sexual abuse and exploitation

A new website providing victims and survivors of child sexual abuse and exploitation with information and support, as well as options in relation to requesting a review of a previously closed case, has been launched today.

“I Am Ready.org.uk” offers victims and survivors tailored pathways to specialist advice and guidance depending on their individual needs and requirements, to help them make informed decisions about their circumstances.

Designed in collaboration with victims and survivors of child sexual abuse and exploitation, the new website – for the first time – provides consistent, trauma-informed and accessible information in one place. Users will be able to move through the website at their own pace, with natural breaks and options to save their progress and return whenever they feel ready.

As well as advice, guidance and support, the website offers victims and survivors the opportunity to request a review of their case if it was previously closed as a result of a Crown Prosecution Service or local police force decision.

By answering a series of questions, victims and survivors will be routed to the most appropriate review process based on their circumstances, which may include Operation Beaconport, the Child Sexual Abuse Review Panel (CSARP) and the Victims’ Right to Review Scheme (VRR). Information about reporting abuse to the police or specialist support services will also be available.

Set up following the publication of Baroness Casey’s audit of group-based child sexual abuse and exploitation last year, Operation Beaconport is reviewing investigations between 1 January 2010 and 31 March 2025 where a decision to take no further action was made by police forces or the Crown Prosecution Service.

The new Operation Beaconport portal, which is part of the new IAmReady website, provides victims and survivors with an opportunity to submit information about their case if it was previously closed. Users will be asked to provide as much or as little information as they are able to – including dates and locations of possible offences – as well as any details about the possible perpetrators.

Any information provided will be received and reviewed by specially trained officers from Operation Beaconport, who will cross-check the information provided by victims and survivors with the cases already submitted by police forces, to help determine whether there are any viable lines of enquiry that could enable a case to be reinvestigated. But reinvestigations will only be conducted in liaison with the victim and survivor.

There may be situations where, following a review, the original decision to take no further action in an investigation is upheld. If this happens, and the victim and survivor has requested an update, they will be informed of the decision and provided with advice, guidance and support in relation to other options available to them.

Independent support from specialist organisations, Independent Sexual Violence Advisers (ISVAs) and victim support services are provided throughout the process, and victims and survivors have the opportunity to save their progress and return at a later date. There will also an opportunity for victims and survivors to provide contact details if they want to be kept updated on their request.

Chief Constable Becky Riggs, NPCC Lead for Child Protection and Abuse Investigation, said:

"Victims and Survivors deserve access to clear information, compassionate support and the opportunity to make informed decisions about what feels right for them. “For many victims and survivors, questions can remain long after an investigation has been closed. Finding information or understanding where to turn next can feel overwhelming. “I Am Ready has been developed to help people access information and support whenever they feel ready to do so. Most importantly, it gives victims and survivors greater choice and control, allowing them to decide how and when they engage. “Both I Am Ready and Operation Beaconport have been developed with victims and survivors at their heart. Victims and survivors have played an important role in the development of the website, helping to ensure it reflects the needs and priorities of the people it is designed to support. This reflects our commitment to treating every victim and survivor with dignity, compassion and respect."

National Crime Agency Deputy Director Nigel Leary, and Operation Beaconport lead said:

“It takes tremendous courage for victims and survivors to revisit their experiences of child sexual abuse and exploitation, and we want to be as supportive as we can as people go through this journey. “This portal has been developed with care, compassion and a commitment to putting the needs and voices of victims and survivors as its heart. “Victims and survivors are crucial in shaping an effective law enforcement response, and through Operation Beaconport, we are committed to listening to and hearing from victims and survivors to ensure we learn from the past, and can deliver tailored justice in whatever form that may take. “We recognise that this process may be distressing for victims and survivors, and could result in having to manage deeply difficult emotions. Victims and survivors who visit I Am Ready to share information with Operation Beaconport can change their mind by leaving the website at any time, and still continue from the exact same point at a later date, if they wish.”

Jamie, a Victim and Survivor who was involved in developing the portal, said:

“From my experience, speaking about what happened to you as a survivor is extremely hard. For 25 years I was unable to find the right time, place or person, and throughout those years I tried various digital platforms while hiding my identity in an attempt to reach out to someone. “When I did eventually come forward, my investigation was closed with a decision to take no further action, so I understand what it is to be left with questions and nowhere obvious to take them. “Knowing that I Am Ready now exists is reassuring. Others like me can now visit, seek information, understand what support and review options are available to them and decide what feels right for them.”

Satvir Kaur, Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, said:

“Victims and survivors of child sexual abuse and exploitation have been through unimaginable pain. They deserve clear information, support that recognises their trauma, and the confidence that they can get help when they feel ready. “This new website brings trusted guidance together in one place. I encourage anyone thinking “what next?” to use this tool to better understand their options, make informed decisions and stay in control. “I applaud this NPCC initiative, which is supporting Operation Beaconport as it reviews closed cases and tracks down offenders.”

To find out more, available review options and support services, visit IAmReady.org.uk