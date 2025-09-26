New website launched to help people Get Welsh Words

The free Get Welsh Words website answers the common question "What's the Welsh word for...?"

Whether it’s in the classroom, on social media or in the workplace, Get Welsh Words is here to help people find out where to get Welsh words and phrases.

The website is the place to start if you’re looking for Welsh dictionaries and terminology databases. It’s available now and can be accessed on computers, tablets and smartphones.

The official launch coincided with European Day of Languages 2025, which celebrates the rich linguistic diversity across Europe and encourages people to learn new languages.

Welsh Language Secretary Mark Drakeford recently said: