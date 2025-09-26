Welsh Government
|Printable version
New website launched to help people Get Welsh Words
The free Get Welsh Words website answers the common question "What's the Welsh word for...?"
Whether it’s in the classroom, on social media or in the workplace, Get Welsh Words is here to help people find out where to get Welsh words and phrases.
The website is the place to start if you’re looking for Welsh dictionaries and terminology databases. It’s available now and can be accessed on computers, tablets and smartphones.
The official launch coincided with European Day of Languages 2025, which celebrates the rich linguistic diversity across Europe and encourages people to learn new languages.
Welsh Language Secretary Mark Drakeford recently said:
This new website makes it easier than ever for people to discover Welsh words in their daily lives. Whether you're helping your child with homework, learning Welsh, trying to use Welsh at work, or you’re simply curious about a Welsh word, the site provides a perfect starting point.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-website-launched-help-people-get-welsh-words
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New rules confirmed for fairer council tax collection26/09/2025 16:05:00
Changes are on the way to help people who are struggling with missed council tax payments.
More than two-thirds of Welsh pharmacies now provide electronic prescribing26/09/2025 14:05:00
The Electronic Prescription Service, which enables prescriptions to be transferred electronically between GPs and pharmacies, is now available in 7 out of 10 of pharmacies.
10 years of law on violence against women marked with pledge for continued action26/09/2025 11:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday renewed its commitment to making Wales a safe place for women and girls, at a national summit marking 10 years since the introduction of Wales's Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV) Act.
Water Summit to drive collaborative river solutions25/09/2025 09:25:00
“Good water quality isn’t just an environmental goal. It’s a foundation for a strong, resilient, farming future here in Wales” – Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies.
New contract will improve access to NHS dentistry23/09/2025 11:05:00
A new dental contract for Wales will improve access to NHS dentistry for everyone as health needs and prevention are put at the heart of the new system.
Intellectual Property Office (IPO) agreement to drive innovation forward22/09/2025 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has signed an agreement with the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) to support businesses and help drive greater investment in creativity and innovation.
Award-winning scheme transforming lives at Cathays High School22/09/2025 09:25:00
A scheme which has been transforming the lives of parents and families for more than a decade was one of the winners at the annual Inspire! Adult Learning Awards.
Tailored employment scheme blazing a trail into the workplace19/09/2025 11:10:00
The £10 million ‘Trailblazer’ programme continues to deliver tailored employment support with confirmation of second year funding.
All two-year-olds in Merthyr Tydfil can now receive free Flying Start childcare19/09/2025 10:10:00
All two-year-old children in Merthyr Tydfil can now access free childcare, after the local authority became the first in Wales to roll out the expansion of the Flying Start childcare programme across its area.