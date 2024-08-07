Scottish Government
New Welsh First Minister: First Minister John Swinney congratulates Eluned Morgan
First Minister John Swinney has passed on his best wishes to Eluned Morgan on her appointment as the First Minister of Wales.
Eluned Morgan has become the first female leader of the country.
First Minister John Swinney said:
“Eluned’s appointment as the first female First Minister of the Welsh Government is a historic moment for Wales.
“I have no doubt she will lead her government with passion and determination, steadfastly standing up for the people of Wales.
“I look forward to working together with her on common challenges and building on the strong relationship between Scotland and Wales.
“Llongyfarchiadau Eluned!”
