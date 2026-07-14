New Welsh Government announces its first phase of legislation

The First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth will set out the first phase of the Welsh Government’s new legislative programme in a statement to the Senedd this afternoon.

Among the planned legislation will be a bill to strengthen the rights of people living in private rented accommodation. As part of its wider ambition to ensure adequate housing for all, the Welsh Government plans to introduce further legislation over the 4-year Senedd term to improve housing affordability and restrict no-fault evictions by private landlords.

Legislation to create a Community Right to Buy scheme will also be introduced, to enable local groups to identify and register assets deemed to be of high value to their community, giving the community first refusal if the current owners decide to sell their property.

Legislation that ensures the needs of people in rural areas are considered in policy-making, known as ‘rural proofing’, will also be introduced.

The First Minister will tell the Senedd: