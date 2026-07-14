Welsh Government
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New Welsh Government announces its first phase of legislation
The First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth will set out the first phase of the Welsh Government’s new legislative programme in a statement to the Senedd this afternoon.
Among the planned legislation will be a bill to strengthen the rights of people living in private rented accommodation. As part of its wider ambition to ensure adequate housing for all, the Welsh Government plans to introduce further legislation over the 4-year Senedd term to improve housing affordability and restrict no-fault evictions by private landlords.
Legislation to create a Community Right to Buy scheme will also be introduced, to enable local groups to identify and register assets deemed to be of high value to their community, giving the community first refusal if the current owners decide to sell their property.
Legislation that ensures the needs of people in rural areas are considered in policy-making, known as ‘rural proofing’, will also be introduced.
The First Minister will tell the Senedd:
The value my government places on fairness has motivated us to take action to strengthen the rights of tenants in the private rented sector. This will lay the groundwork for more substantial changes that will improve housing affordability, make rent fairer and limit no fault evictions. We are also developing proposals to legislate for the Right to Adequate Housing, because nobody should be forced to suffer the anxiety and unacceptable stigma which so often comes with having nowhere to call home.
We want to protect and enhance Wales’s unique sense of community. Our nation is a rich tapestry of urban and rural, north and south, young and old. We will proceed with the development of a community right-to-buy scheme and provide the legislative basis to enable eligible community groups to nominate and register valuable community assets and be given the right of first refusal when the owners decide to sell.
This is a far-reaching and ambitious programme that reflects our core values as a government, for the benefit of all the communities of Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-welsh-government-announces-its-first-phase-of-legislation
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