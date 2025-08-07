Welsh Government
|Printable version
New Welsh language course to strengthen patient care
A new course for health and social care staff will help meet the needs of Welsh-speaking patients and develop the Welsh language skills of the workforce.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles will officially launch Cwrs Croeso at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham today.
The course has been developed by the National Centre for Learning Welsh specifically for health and social care staff. It will introduce essential keywords and phrases staff can use in their everyday conversations with Welsh-speaking patients and service users.
This includes expressions of comfort, offering refreshments, or pronouncing Welsh names – all of which can significantly enhance a person’s experience of care.
The course is an important part of meeting the ambition in Mwy na geiriau – the Welsh Government's comprehensive Welsh language plan for health and social care.
Mwy na geiriau supports and develops the Welsh language skills of the current and future health and social care workforce so the language is embedded in services across Wales.
This is key to meeting the language needs of people receiving care, without them having to ask for it.
Speaking at the National Eisteddfod, the Health Secretary will say health and social care staff do not need to be fluent in Welsh to make a meaningful difference to people’s care.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said:
Mwy na geiriau – our Welsh language plan for health and social care – is about ensuring people who speak Welsh can access the care they need in the language they choose.
Just a few words in Welsh can make a big difference when it comes to people's experiences.
It's easier than ever for those new to Welsh to start learning the language thanks to the package of learning resources and I’m delighted Cwrs Croeso is part of that.
As part of Mwy na geiriau, all health and social care staff in Wales are expected to achieve a basic “courtesy” level of Welsh skills by 2027.
Cwrs Croeso includes a digital resource which sets out reasons for using Welsh and an introduction to simple terms and vocabulary to be used with patients.
A team of Learn Welsh Tutors are also available to provide “Croeso” workshops for beginners.
The course is part of a wide-ranging programme of Welsh language training for the Health and Social Care sector, led by the National Centre for Learning Welsh.
The course is part of a wide-ranging programme of Welsh language training for the Health and Social Care sector, led by the National Centre for Learning Welsh.
Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, added:
This new Cwrs Croeso, developed by the Centre’s language learning experts, will support health and care workers to use more Welsh with patients and carers.
Additional tutor-led support will enable workers to strengthen their skills, with further learning options also available.
We know that being able to provide services through the medium of Welsh can make a real difference to patients and their families, and we look forward to continuing to support the workforce in developing their language skills.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-welsh-language-course-strengthen-patient-care
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Taith, camera, action! US and Wales team up in an international film exchange programme07/08/2025 11:05:00
A group of learners from California have participated in a two-week digital media camp alongside a Welsh youth group in a visit made possible thanks to Taith.
Consultation on raising minimum alcohol price in Wales06/08/2025 15:15:00
The number of harmful drinkers could be reduced by nearly 5,000 people under plans to raise the minimum unit price of alcohol in Wales.
National Play Day: Cabinet Secretary recognises the importance of quality play spaces in children's lives06/08/2025 14:15:00
National Play Day celebrates the importance of play in children's lives and highlights the value of accessible and inclusive play spaces for all children and young people.
Demand for Welsh lessons up in Wrexham as National Eisteddfod takes place06/08/2025 13:15:00
Record numbers of people are taking up Welsh lessons in the Wrexham area, with 640 people having completed a course in 2023 to 2024. This is up 82% since 2017 to 18.
Eluned Morgan marks one year as Welsh First Minister06/08/2025 12:15:00
Eluned Morgan has spoken about a year of delivering what people in Wales want, since she was appointed Wales’ first female First Minister a year ago today.
Welsh communities to receive £17 million regeneration boost05/08/2025 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has allocated an additional £17 million to help local authorities deliver regeneration projects that will transform town and city centres across Wales.
Changes to Bluetongue restrictions confirmed for Autumn sales & markets05/08/2025 11:05:00
Important changes to the Bluetongue restrictions currently in place in Wales will come into effect in two weeks.
New T51 TrawsCymru bus service for Network North Wales05/08/2025 09:05:00
A new bus service connecting communities between Rhyl and Wrexham, as part of Network North Wales, is set to begin from September.