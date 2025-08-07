New Welsh language course to strengthen patient care

A new course for health and social care staff will help meet the needs of Welsh-speaking patients and develop the Welsh language skills of the workforce.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles will officially launch Cwrs Croeso at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham today.

The course has been developed by the National Centre for Learning Welsh specifically for health and social care staff. It will introduce essential keywords and phrases staff can use in their everyday conversations with Welsh-speaking patients and service users.

This includes expressions of comfort, offering refreshments, or pronouncing Welsh names – all of which can significantly enhance a person’s experience of care.

The course is an important part of meeting the ambition in Mwy na geiriau – the Welsh Government's comprehensive Welsh language plan for health and social care.

Mwy na geiriau supports and develops the Welsh language skills of the current and future health and social care workforce so the language is embedded in services across Wales.

This is key to meeting the language needs of people receiving care, without them having to ask for it.

Speaking at the National Eisteddfod, the Health Secretary will say health and social care staff do not need to be fluent in Welsh to make a meaningful difference to people’s care.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said:

Mwy na geiriau – our Welsh language plan for health and social care – is about ensuring people who speak Welsh can access the care they need in the language they choose. Just a few words in Welsh can make a big difference when it comes to people's experiences. It's easier than ever for those new to Welsh to start learning the language thanks to the package of learning resources and I’m delighted Cwrs Croeso is part of that.

As part of Mwy na geiriau, all health and social care staff in Wales are expected to achieve a basic “courtesy” level of Welsh skills by 2027.

Cwrs Croeso includes a digital resource which sets out reasons for using Welsh and an introduction to simple terms and vocabulary to be used with patients.

A team of Learn Welsh Tutors are also available to provide “Croeso” workshops for beginners.

The course is part of a wide-ranging programme of Welsh language training for the Health and Social Care sector, led by the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, added: