New wetlands project brings boost for people and nature
An £80,000 project to reduce flood risk and bring a boost to wildlife and habitat in West Yorkshire is complete.
The project at Chellow Dene Wetlands, near Bradford, took three months to complete and includes improvements to a wetland area to help slow the flow of water during heavy rain.
It’s been delivered by Aire Rivers Trust working together with the Environment Agency, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Britvic, City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council, the Rivers Trust, and Friends of Bradford’s Becks.
As part of the work, meanders have been created in Chellow Dene Beck to bypass a weir and create a more natural flow, allowing fish to move freely and creating better habitat for wildlife.
A leaky dam, made of natural materials, has been installed in the beck. This will temporarily slow the beck’s flow during periods of heavy rain, allowing more flood water to enter the plain and reducing flows downstream. This water will then gradually make its way back into the beck.
It’s expected the wetlands will hold approximately an extra 180 cubic metres of water.
Wildflowers complete the project
The project has been completed by the planting of wildflower seeds, which will produce a vibrant display of wetland wildflowers, attracting pollinators and other important wildlife.
The local Scout group has also planted Alder and Bird Cherry trees on site that will provide food and shelter to birds and insects.
Simon Watts, Operations Manager at the Aire Rivers Trust recently said:
Urban wetlands are vital spaces for nature in our cities. This project shows how they can bring multiple benefits to Bradford.
With the help of our funders, we’re contributing to reducing water pollution and flood risk and allowing nature to flourish on our doorsteps. It will be exciting to watch the site develop alongside our volunteers over the coming year.
Ineke Jackson, Project Manager for the Environment Agency, added:
This important project is helping to improve biodiversity and water quality and help naturally slow the flow of water, bringing a variety of improvements for people and wildlife.
Improving the wetlands and the wildlife they support will bring further benefits by connecting people with nature.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire recently said:
Here in West Yorkshire, we know all too well the devastating impact that flooding can have on our communities.
That’s why we’re investing in our flooding hotspots to slow the flow of water, protect homes and businesses, and support habitats and wildlife.
We’re dedicated to working with our partners at the Environment Agency and the Aire Rivers Trust to build a greener, more secure West Yorkshire.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-wetlands-project-brings-boost-for-people-and-nature
