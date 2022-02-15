techUK
|Printable version
New White Paper: Government proposals for health and care integration
Last week the Government published a new white paper, ‘Joining up care for people, places and populations’, originally announced July 2021 alongside the Health and Care Bill. Alongside the People at the Heart of Care White Paper, these three pieces of legislation have together outlined considerable changes to the structure and approach of the country’s health and social care system.
The foreword to this latest White Paper is co-authored by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, and the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, driving home the focus on a place-based and population-level approach to care. The White Paper aims to bring together the NHS and local government to jointly deliver for local communities, cutting back on bureaucracy and introducing a single person accountable for delivery of a shared plan at a local level.
This White Paper is ambitious in its attempts to set out what an integrated approach to health, community, and social care could look like in the UK, taking into account the wider determinants of health, and moving towards a more preventative approach. With the NHS still largely focussed on reducing the backlog in elective care, and Integrated Care Systems yet to be enshrined in law, there is a considerable way to go before these changes are achieved. In particular, greater clarity is needed on how the various pieces of legislation outlined above, and the Data Saves Lives strategy, will be brought together.
Shane Tickell, Vice-Chair of techUK's Health and Social Care Council said:
At techUK we work collaboratively with our members to push forward the best use of knowledge and technologies to contribute to care at an individual, regional and national level. We are passionate about helping those that provide care, and as we move to use more technology and gather data that can help create a more preventative and predictive approach to health and care, we welcome this once in a generation opportunity to support these initiatives. The localisation and funding will make valuable and lasting steps forward in harnessing the power of the health tech Industry. We look forward to using our energies to support the swift implementation of the actions needed to support the strategy.
Key announcements of interest to the digital health and care industry have been highlighted below.
Unlocking the power of data
The White Paper sets out the central ambition that if several organisations are involved in meeting the needs of one person, then the data required to support them needs to be available in one place. This aim is closely aligned with the work of techUK’s Interoperability Working Group, as well as the recommendations in techUK’s Ten Point Plan for Healthtech that aim to facilitate the seamless flow of data across and between organisations.
The key aspects of the White Paper pertaining to unlocking the power of data include:
- Each ICS will implement a population health platform with care coordination functionality that uses joined up data to support planning, proactive population health management and precision public health by 2025
- The Government will put in place systems to link and combine data to enable improved direct care and better analytics for population health management. This includes connecting data from every health and adult social care provider to provide a near real-time picture of NHS care
techUK look forward to seeing the final version of the Data Saves Lives strategy – due to be published early 2022 – to examine how this aligns with the aims set out in this document.
Social Care
In the first reading of the Health and Care Bill, Sajid Javid set out the aim to “help ensure that NHSE is working effectively with other parts of the system including social care and public health”. With the Health and Care Bill currently passing through Parliament and the adult social care reform white paper published last November, this White Paper on integration provides the piece that should link the two together.
Key announcements relating to digital social care and its integration into the NHS include:
- The ambition that shared care records will be in place for all citizens by 2024
- The goal to achieve 80% adoption of digital social care records among CQC-registered social care providers by March 2024
- The creation of a suite of standards for adult social care, co-designed with the sector, to enable providers across the NHS and adult social care sector to share information
- The development of a roadmap for standards development, published April 2022, which will be underpinned by a new end to end process for development
techUK’s Social Care Working Group will be looking to work with NHS England’s Transformation Directorate to help establish the role of digital care providers in achieving this integration.
Integrated Care Systems
While the Health and Care Bill announced that ICSs would be moved to statutory footing, outlining the creation of Integrated Care Boards alongside other new bodies, this White Paper sets out further detail relating to the structure of England’s 42 ICSs. The White Paper puts forward an ‘ICS first’ approach, encouraging organisations within an ICS to use the same digital systems.
Key announcements include:
- The creation of a single role that is accountable for shared outcomes in each place or local area, e.g., an individual with a dual role across health and care or an individual who leads a place-based governance arrangement
- ICSs will need to develop digital investment plans for brining all organisations to the same level of maturity, including ensuring data flows seamlessly across all care settings
- The Government will look to introduce mandatory reporting of outcomes for local places
- The addition of a third board, the Integrated Health and Social Care Board, which will focus on services at ‘place’ level
Funding and Procurement
As decision-making powers are increasingly transferred to an ICS level, industry is keen to hear in more detail how arrangements for funding allocation will shift or procurement processes may vary.
Key announcements on this topic include:
- NHS and local government organisations will be supported to do more to align and pool budgets e.g., simplifying of regulations for commissioners and providers across the NHS and local government to pool their budgets to achieve shared outcomes
- Digital investment plans should be finalised by June 2022 which include the steps being taken locally to support digital inclusion
- Where necessary, the Government will intervene with ICSs and vendors - including by setting conditions of funding, producing guidance, providing support, encouraging disruption and leveraging other allies
- Where appropriate, digital investment should be purchased and deployed at ICS level
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/new-white-paper-government-proposals-for-health-and-care-integration.html
Latest News from
techUK
UK Quantum Strategy Call for Evidence15/02/2022 16:05:00
To inform the development of the Quantum Strategy, UK Government are seeking views from the quantum community.
UK organisations encouraged to bolster cyber security in response to current situation in and around Ukraine15/02/2022 15:05:00
NCSC issues guidance on the steps organisations need to take to bolster the UK’s resilience against the heightened risk of malicious cyber incidents in and around Ukraine.
Unilateral recognition of Europe’s CE Mark would benefit British businesses and consumers - IEA report finds15/02/2022 10:10:00
Avoiding unnecessary regulatory divergence could save consumers money.
National Data Strategy Forum – Workplan 2022 Update14/02/2022 16:25:00
Report of the discussion and insights from the National Data Strategy Forum Workplan 2022 Update webinar on Tuesday 8 February 2022.
5G and fixed infrastructure gets a boost: DCIA winners14/02/2022 11:25:00
Eight winning projects will receive a share from the £4 million Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Accelerator (DCIA) to explore how digital software can help simplify local authority processes when telecoms operators request access to publicly-owned buildings and curbside infrastructure.
Home Office backs Digital ID for Right to Work, Rent & DBS Checks from April 202211/02/2022 16:25:00
2022 has got off to a great start for everyone involved in Digital ID in the UK.
Joint advisory highlights increased globalised threat of ransomware11/02/2022 11:25:00
The NCSC and international partners observe an increase in sophisticated, high-impact ransomware incidents against critical infrastructure organisations.
What could the future of the UK’s mobile market look like?10/02/2022 16:25:00
The headline picked up in Ofcom’s discussion documents on the future of mobile markets and spectrum was that the UK regulator seems open to the idea of idea of mobile operator mergers, as Ofcom it is now “clarifying our position on mobile consolidation”.
Bridging the digital divide: we need a smarter approach to data literacy and skills09/02/2022 15:25:00
Chris Greenwood, UK Director for NetApp, a leading Cloud-led, data management company, looks at how data skills can bridge the digital divide.
UK and South Korea sign an agreement to bolster supply chains09/02/2022 14:20:00
On 7 February, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan hosted the inaugural UK-South Korea FTA Committee in London and met her Korean counterpart, Yeo Han-koo, to discuss increased trade and collaboration in key areas such as digital, the environment and supporting small business.