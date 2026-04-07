Department for Work and Pensions
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New Women’s Employment Ambassador role announced as millions of working women set to benefit from landmark workplace health drive
Leading women’s health campaigner and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup has been appointed as the Government’s Women's Employment Ambassador, a newly created role to support working women across the country.
- Mariella Frostrup has been appointed as the new Women’s Employment Ambassador to champion women’s health in the workplace.
- Appointment comes as businesses encouraged to publish voluntary action plans to better support employees experiencing menopause symptoms.
- Together these measures will work to address the near record number of women who are economically inactive due to long-term sickness .
Leading women’s health campaigner and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup has been appointed as the Government’s Women’s Employment Ambassador, a newly created role to support working women across the country.
The introduction of the ambassador role comes as the Government continues its efforts to support women experiencing symptoms of the menopause, with businesses being encouraged to publish action plans to prevent the £1.7 billion lost each year due to sick days, lost productivity and women leaving the workforce because of the menopause.
The new Women’s Employment Ambassador role expands the remit of the Menopause Employment Ambassador, which Mariella Frostrup successfully took on over the past year.
In this role she oversaw the launch of the Menopause Advisory Group and discussions with hundreds of employers to improve workplace support for women experiencing the menopause.
In this brand new, expanded role, Mariella will work closely with employers across the country to raise awareness of key health issues affecting women in work and champion the economic contributions of women.
Experts from across sectors will be brought together to gather evidence, identify barriers and opportunities, and provide informed recommendations on supporting women’s health in work.
Many health conditions affect women long before they reach menopause, including endometriosis and fibroids, making it vital that support is available throughout their working lives to avoid women dropping out of the workforce for good.
This comes as part of the government’s drive to reverse the rise in the number of women who are economically inactive due to long-term sickness, which has hit a near-record high of 1.48 million.
Also, large businesses with 250 or more employees are being encouraged to produce and publish voluntary action plans setting out how they will support employees experiencing menopause symptoms in the workplace.
Companies will be asked to commit to at least one action to support employees experiencing menopause, such as setting up support groups, tailored workplace adjustments including alternative uniforms and more.
Minister for Employment, Dame Diana Johnson:
“Too many women still face barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential in the workplace.
“This new ambassador role sends a clear signal that we are serious about changing that, and Mariella Frostrup is the ideal person to take this on
“By championing the brilliant contributions women make — as entrepreneurs, workers, and leaders — we can unlock economic growth that benefits everyone.”
Women’s Employment Ambassador, Mariella Frostrup:
“Menopause support in the workplace has come a long way, and that progress is something to be proud of, but it cannot be where our ambition stops.
“Women’s health affects their working lives long before menopause, and for too long many have been navigating these challenges without the right support around them.
“Every woman deserves to know, at every stage of her career, that her health will not be a barrier to her success. I am delighted to take on this role and look forward to working with employers across the country support their imperative female workforce and retain them.”
The action plans are just one part of the Employment Rights Act, which will boost employment and improve job security for over 18 million workers and will benefit women balancing health, care responsibilities and careers.
Tracy Black, CBI Chief Commercial Officer, said:
“Businesses are committed to taking action to help women both stay and succeed in the workplace.
“Awareness of the impact of menopausal symptoms at work is rising, leading to businesses taking a more pro-active approach to providing support. This is part of a wider trend of firms sharpening their focus on health and wellbeing.”
The Women’s Health Ambassador, alongside the government’s renewal of the Women’s Health Strategy are working to make faster, more decisive progress on the health outcomes that matter most to women and girls across the country.
These measures, along with the new Ambassador role, will ensure employers are better equipped to support women and women know how to access help throughout their career. Supporting women into work and throughout their career is a vital part of the Government’s commitment to Get Britain Working.
Additional Information
- From Spring 2026, employers with 250 or more employees will have the option to produce and publish a voluntary action plan alongside their gender pay gap. More information can be found here
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-womens-employment-ambassador-role-announced-as-millions-of-working-women-set-to-benefit-from-landmark-workplace-health-drive
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