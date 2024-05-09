New women's rough sleeping census

Alex Smith reports from the webinar held to launch the latest report on women's rough sleeping.

Since the rough sleeping definition was established, there has been a growing body of evidence showing that women are underrepresented. The Women’s Rough Sleeping census was established in 2022 in response to this. The Census is a true partnership approach, with a collation of organisations creating a methodology shaped around the experiences and needs of women.

“Women’s rough sleeping is often hidden, transient and intermittent.” - Women’s Census report, 2022

The Department for Levelling-up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) Annual Rough Sleeping Snapshot is a flagship data collection which has been instrumental in securing funding for rough sleeping strategies. However, there is acknowledgement that the methodology is limited in capturing women’s needs.

In 2023, the Census took place in London and across 14 local authorities across England. This has been made possible through the work of Single Homelessness Project, Solace and London Councils, plus outreach teams, statutory services, VAWG services and many others. There is particular thanks to CGL for their analysis and reporting on the 2023 Census and to Isabel Langdale (Standing Together, formerly Homeless Link) for input to taking the Census to a national audience through the Women’s Housing Movement.