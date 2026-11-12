New woodland centre takes shape at East Dartmoor and Heaths National Nature Reserve

New off-grid woodland centre is taking root in ancient rainforest. Protecting and enhancing rare woodland for future generations.

Work has begun on a new sustainable woodland centre at Yarner Wood, part of the East Dartmoor Woods and Heaths National Nature Reserve (NNR).

Designed with nature at its heart, the centre will give local communities, schools and visitors more opportunities to learn, volunteer and enjoy the benefits of being outdoors.

The new building will replace the reserve’s ageing visitor centre and provide modern, year-round spaces for conservation, education, and wellbeing activities. These will include NHS partnerships, such as woodcraft for wellbeing and art therapy in nature, as well as opportunities for volunteers to help protect the reserve’s wildlife.

Neil Hornby, chief executive of Natural England, yesterday said:

It’s fantastic to see work getting underway on this inspiring project. The new centre will help more people experience the benefits of nature while supporting the local community and the conservation of this special place. From supporting people’s health and wellbeing, to helping people develop new skills, Yarner Wood is already making a real difference, and the new centre will help us do even more. I really encourage local organisations and community groups to get involved.

The building has been designed to protect the nature around it. The frame is made from Douglas fir donated by the Woodland Trust from its Bovey Valley woods. The trees were felled to restore ancient woodland by turning conifer plantations back into native woodland and temperate rainforest.

The cladding on the exterior of the building, will use 4km of western red cedar, which is naturally durable and oily. It requires minimal treatment to stay weatherproof, which reduces the building’s long-term environmental impact.

Woodland Centre under construction – credit Chris Harbut Natural England

Andy Bakere [correct], senior reserves manager for Natural England, yesterday said.

We’re really excited to see work start on this sustainable project. The centre will give people new ways to connect with nature and get involved in conservation. Operating totally off-grid, using solar power and rainwater harvesting will help us reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and work towards Natural England’s net zero goals.

Yarner Wood is a 365-acre ancient oak woodland and temperate rainforest on the edge of Dartmoor National Park, in Devon. It was part of England’s first National Nature Reserve and is managed by Natural England. It is known for its breeding birds, including pied flycatchers and wood warblers, and its summer wood ant nests.

National Nature Reserves protect England’s most important habitats, species, and geology, delivering nature recovery at a landscape scale. That’s why Natural England is delivering the King’s Series of National Nature Reserves, which will create or extend 25 NNRs by 2027, leaving a legacy for people and nature.

Background

Images of the build and artist’s impressions of the finished centre are available to download from WeTransfer: https://we.tl/t-JJAdEYzyyTKdCoas

A launch event for the woodland centre is planned for March 2027.

The frame and roof are complete. Windows have been installed, and cladding will follow in the coming weeks, with completion expected by the end of 2026. Updates will be shared on East Dartmoor NNR’s social media channels.

The timber was sourced through the Plantations on Ancient Woodland Sites (PAWS) programme.

The timber structure came from conifers that were removed from the plantations on ancient woodland sites, helping to restore them back to native woodland and temperate rainforest.

See our recent blog for further information - Rising from the valley: a new sustainable woodland centre takes shape at Yarner Wood – Natural England

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Journalists only: 0800 141 2743 or communications_se@environment-agency.gov.uk. Natural England shares a press office with the Environment Agency.