WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
New WULF projects launched to support workplace learning in Wales
On the 30th March we hosted an event in the Senedd to officially launch the new round of the Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF).
This round will see 18 new projects delivering workplace learning to thousands of people between now and 2025.
The event was a huge success and included contributions by WULF projects from the previous round, showcasing their achievements. Presentations and stories from the CWU, ASELF and GMB unions highlighted the unique work that WULF does in many hundreds of workplaces, all over Wales.
All Welsh workers have the opportunity to access the fund to take advantage of the support, advice and guidance and training offers provided through WULF projects.
Find out how you can get support from the 18 new WULF projects for 2022-2025
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – Government must “come clean” over plans for workers’ rights05/04/2022 14:38:00
The TUC yesterday (Monday) demanded the government “come clean” over its plans for workers’ rights.
CIPD - Wellbeing and mental health drop down the business agenda but fallout from COVID-19 continues, new report finds05/04/2022 09:40:00
Report says health and wellbeing of workers must remain a business priority and should not be de-prioritised as a ‘nice to have’
Conversion therapy ban should protect all people, says TUC04/04/2022 12:15:00
Maria Exall, Chair of the TUC LGBT+ Workers Committee, recently (01 April 2022) responded to the government’s recent announcements on conversion therapy.
Citizens Advice crisis support record broken again in March01/04/2022 12:15:00
Citizens Advice has for the third month in a row broken its bleak record for providing crisis support.
Patients Association - Maternity services must listen to patients to avoid repeating failures identified in Ockenden Report31/03/2022 15:15:00
The final report of the Independent Review of Maternity Services at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is shocking and heart-breaking to read. The lost opportunities to learn from mistakes, blaming women for failures in care, and a culture of not listening to families involved.
LGA responds to Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan31/03/2022 13:15:00
Vice Chair of the Local Government Association’s Safer Stronger Communities Board, Cllr Mohan Iyengar responded to the publication of the Government’s Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan
WWF - UK’s shift to sustainable farming at risk if government does not learn lessons from UK-Australia trade deal31/03/2022 11:40:00
A coalition of organisations including WWF, Compassion in World Farming, Greener UK, RSPCA, Sustain and Which? has condemned the UK Government’s failure to safeguard environmental protections, food safety and animal welfare standards in the UK-Australia trade deal, warning that UK standards will be eroded over time if lessons are not learned from the negotiations.
CIPD - One in five people say their employer is not doing enough to support their financial wellbeing31/03/2022 10:40:00
New research from the CIPD highlights fragile state of many employees’ finances, but highlights the positive impact workplace support can have
Patients Association - British Social Attitudes survey shows patients have run out of patience with NHS31/03/2022 09:40:00
The finding that public satisfaction with the NHS has fallen to its lowest level since 1997 should be a warning to the Government that the situation for patients seeking care is now really very bad.