New WULF projects launched to support workplace learning in Wales

On the 30th March we hosted an event in the Senedd to officially launch the new round of the Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF).

This round will see 18 new projects delivering workplace learning to thousands of people between now and 2025.

The event was a huge success and included contributions by WULF projects from the previous round, showcasing their achievements. Presentations and stories from the CWU, ASELF and GMB unions highlighted the unique work that WULF does in many hundreds of workplaces, all over Wales.

All Welsh workers have the opportunity to access the fund to take advantage of the support, advice and guidance and training offers provided through WULF projects.

Find out how you can get support from the 18 new WULF projects for 2022-2025

