New year and new milestone for Isle of Wight flood defences
Groundwork begins on flood defence refurbishment in Shanklin and Yaverland, part of a wider programme to reduce risk of flooding and coastal erosion.
The Environment Agency will start ground investigation work for the coastal defence schemes that will continue to protect homes and businesses from the risk of coastal erosion and flooding on the Isle of Wight.
This important milestone will start on Monday 16 January when specialist equipment will be used to drill boreholes and dig trenches along the esplanades and on the beach.
The results from the investigations will give the project team information about the composition of the ground and existing foundations where the coastal defence refurbishment is being proposed.
Nick Gray, area flood and coastal risk manager at the Environment Agency, said:
The existing coastal defences are in poor condition. We want to improve them, so they continue to offer protection for local communities and ensure they withstand the increasingly extreme weather we are experiencing because of climate change.
The ground investigation work is an important step in assessing the best options to protect Shanklin and Yaverland from coastal erosion and flooding in the future.
While the work is happening, we will keep any disruption to the local community to a minimum.
Flood defences at Yaverland will be strengthened, along with others around the island
Temporary fencing will be put around the sites to protect the public and mean some footpath diversions and parking suspensions for a short period of time.
Councillor Jonathan Bacon, cabinet member responsible for the environment for Isle of Wight Council, said:
It is really encouraging to see that the Environment Agency is beginning the process of ground investigations in Shanklin and Yaverland. Recent damage to the defences in Ventnor has illustrated the potential implications of deterioration of our sea defences. It is important that we progress this work as quickly as possible.
The ground investigations will begin on Monday 16 January and will continue for approximately 5 weeks. Work will run concurrently in each location.
For more information, please visit Isle of Wight Coastal Defence Schemes Information Page - Environment Agency - Citizen Space (environment-agency.gov.uk)
-
The investigations will be done between Hope Road car park and Shanklin Chine in Shanklin, and between Yaverland car park and Crescent Road in Yaverland.
-
There will be contractors setting up from Thursday 12 January, but the digging won’t start until Monday 16 January.
-
The Shanklin and Yaverland coastal defence schemes are partnership projects involving the Environment Agency and Isle of Wight Council. The delivery partners are JBA Consulting and VolkerStevin.
- The schemes are part of a wider programme of work on the Isle of Wight to reduce the risk of flooding and/or coastal erosion. This work includes:
- refurbishment and replacement of some of the existing coastal defences and additional slope stabilisation measures in Ventnor.
- repair work to the sea defences at Embankment Road, between St Helens and Bembridge.
-
Although the Shanklin defences are owned and maintained by Isle of Wight Council and a third-party landowner, the Environment Agency is working on the council’s behalf to develop a business case for future investment.
-
Different parts of the Yaverland defences are owned and maintained by either the Environment Agency or Isle of Wight Council, but the organisations will work together to assess how best to refurbish or replace parts of the coastal defences.
-
The Government’s investment in flooding has doubled to a record £5.2 billion between 2021-27, creating around 2,000 new flood and coastal defences to better protect 336,000 properties across England.
-
To receive future newsletters for the schemes, please email IOW_FDschemes@environment-agency.gov.uk.
- For more information, visit Isle of Wight Coastal Defence Schemes Information Page - Environment Agency - Citizen Space (environment-agency.gov.uk).
