New Year cheer: £2 bus tickets for thousands of routes

'Get Around for £2' scheme will cap many single bus fares until the end of March.

millions across England can travel by bus for £2 thanks to £60 million government funding to bring down the cost of single tickets until 31 March

passengers can save almost a third off tickets on average to help with the cost of living, with savings of more than 75% on some of the longest journeys

the offer will apply to more than 4,600 routes in England, encouraging greater bus use and taking up to 2 million cars off the road

Millions of people across England can now save money and ‘Get Around for £2’, thanks to £60 million government funding to cap single bus fares until the end of March.

From 1 January 2023 until 31 March 2023, over 130 bus operators outside of London will charge no more than £2 for their single tickets across over 4,600 routes, helping families, commuters and other passengers save money on travel.

With the average single bus fare for a 3-mile journey costing around £2.80 outside London, passengers will save almost a third of the single ticket price, with even bigger savings in some rural areas where tickets can reach over £5.

The initiative encourages people to get back on the bus to help the industry continue its recovery from the pandemic. It will also reduce CO2 emissions and tackle congestion by taking an estimated 2 million cars off the road.

Some of the biggest savings on the longest routes up and down the country thanks to the fare cap include:

Journey Normal fare Amount saved £ % saving Lancaster to Kendall £14.50 £12.50 86% Plymouth to Exeter £11.20 £9.20 82% Newcastle to Middlesbrough £8 £6 75% Hull to York £8.50 £6.50 76% Leeds to Scarborough £15 £13 87%

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said:

By helping passengers outside London save almost a third off the average single bus ticket and taking 2 million cars off the road, the £2 bus fare cap is a fantastic way to start the new year. Buses are a key part of our vision for a clean, efficient and modern transport network that is affordable for everyone. That’s why we’re investing £60 million to encourage everyone to hop on the bus and ‘Get Around for £2’.

The scheme forms part of the government’s Help for Households campaign, as the new cap can deliver real savings for those most affected by the rising cost of living.

This fare cap builds on the allocation of more than £2 billion to support bus services in England through the pandemic and a commitment to fund improved services, new bus priority measures and new electric or hydrogen buses as part of the ambitious national bus strategy, published in 2021.

Martin McTague, National Chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said:

More than a third of small firms consider public transport important to their business. It is therefore encouraging to see support on bus fares as we battle tough economic conditions. This move will likely encourage shoppers to go to towns and cities – just the fuel we need for economic growth.

The government will continue to work closely with bus operators and local authorities and consider future support to help passengers continue accessing reliable and affordable bus services after March.

Norman Baker from Campaign for Better Transport, said: