New Year Honours 2024 for defence personnel

Armed Forces personnel and Defence civilians have been granted state honours by His Majesty The King in the annual New Year Honours list.

Royal Navy Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath

As Knight Commander

Lieutenant General Robert Andrew MAGOWAN, CB, CBE

As Companions

Rear Admiral Andrew BETTON, OBE

Rear Admiral James David MORLEY

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire

As Commander

Commodore Stephen David ROBERTS

As Officers

Commander Trefor Morgan FOX

Commander Christopher Robert HOLLINGWORTH

Colonel Andrew Glenn David LOCK

Commander Lucy Jane OTTLEY

Commander Ian Hayden RICHARDSON

Commander Jamie Duncan WELLS

Captain Allan Thomas YOUP

As Members

Commander Steven ANDREWS

Lieutenant Commander Ross Donald BALFOUR

Leading Seaman (Diver) Rory Edward CARTWRIGHT-TAYLOR

Warrant Officer 1 James Adrian CUTHBERT

Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Communication and Information Systems) Steven GILBERTSON

Commander Martin John HOWARD

Lieutenant Commander Alexander Rowan MARSH

Commander Paul O’DOOLEY, Royal Naval Reserve

Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Michael John STEPHENS

Lieutenant Sam David THOMPSON

Commander Roger Simon WYNESS

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Warrant Officer 2 Michael RUDALL, Royal Marines Reserve

Army Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath

As Dame Commander

Lieutenant General Sharon Patricia Moffat NESMITH

As Companions

Major General Kevin Mark COPSEY

Major General John Robert MEAD

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire

As Commanders

Brigadier Vivienne Wendy BUCK

Major General Julian Nicholas Edward BUCZACKI

Brigadier Matthew Timothy CANSDALE, MBE

Major General Darren Howard CROOK

Colonel Lucy Margaret GILES

Colonel Michael Robert SMITH

As Officers

Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Paul ANDREW, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Lieutenant Colonel Tracy-Louise APPLEYARD, Royal Army Medical Corps

Colonel Edward Hugh James CARTER

Colonel Nigel Offley CREWE-READ, MBE

Lieutenant Colonel Ewan Christian Noble HARRIS, The Royal Welsh

Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Matthew HOLMES, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Colonel Matthew Gordon Timothy LEWIS

Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) John Andrew LYONS, Royal Corps of Signals

Lieutenant Colonel Craig David POPE, Royal Army Medical Corps

Colonel Thomas WOOLLEY

Colonel Nicholas George Charles YARDLEY

As Members

Major John Edward BAILEFF, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major Allan Paul BEARD, Intelligence Corps

Lieutenant Colonel John George BRADBURY, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve

Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Keith Michael Timothy BROOKS, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve

Captain Barry Lee BYRON, VR, General Service Corps, Army Reserve

Captain Giles Alexander Leighton CLARKE, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Lisa Jane CLARKE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Major James Philip DOTT, The Parachute Regiment

Major Brian James DUPREE, Royal Army Physical Training Corps, Army Reserve

Major Robert George FELLOWS, The Rifles

Major Toby Christian FOSTER, The Rifles

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Simon GARRARD, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Alex Jonathon GLYNN, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major Jason Arthur Evan GROVES, The Royal Welsh

Major Kamal GURUNG, The Queen’s Gurkha Signals

Major Alexander Roy HAMILTON, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Major Peter Anthony HARRISON, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Major Steven Ross Duncan MAGUIRE, The Royal Irish Regiment

Bombardier (now Acting Sergeant) Alicia Rhiannon MARTIN, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major Neil Alexander McCLELLAND, Scots Guards

Major Christopher James Patrick MURPHY, The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons

Corporal Tonderai NDLELA, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher David NEWTON, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Private Ernest Chinazor OKENYI, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Stacy Leanne OLIVER, Royal Army Medical Corps

Captain Pierre Andrew OZANNE, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment/The Ranger Regiment

Sergeant Daniel Adam POWDERHAM-BISSELL, Intelligence Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Sambrooke PROCTOR, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Staff Sergeant Matthew Francis ROBINSON, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Major Charles Karu SINGLETON, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment

Staff Sergeant Charlotte Louise SPENCE, Royal Army Physical Training Corps

Major Jonathan Grant STUDWELL, Intelligence Corps

Major Thomas Daniel SWEENEY, Army Air Corps

Sergeant Edward William SWINDELL, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Major Francesca Louise SYKES, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew James TEETON, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) James VINEY, Corps of Royal Engineers

Captain (now Acting Major) David Edward WILLIAMS, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Staff Sergeant Natalie Dawn DAVIES, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

Major Adam Gordon HUGHES, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

Major Jennifer Elizabeth JACKSON, TD, VR, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Captain Carl GOYMER, VR, General List, Army Reserve

Major Adrian Thomas HUNT, DL, VR, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 1 Shane Julian MARRIOTT, VR, Army Air Corps, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 Denis McKEE, VR, The Royal Irish Regiment, Army Reserve

Major Dawn Marie SAUNDERS, VR, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve

Royal Air Force Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath

As Companions

Air Vice-Marshal Nigel James COLMAN, OBE

Air Marshal Ian David GALE, MBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire

As Commanders

Air Commodore Catherine Clare COTON

Air Commodore Jonathan MORETON

Air Commodore Gerard Alan OPIE

As Officers

Wing Commander Erica Jane FERGUSON

Wing Commander Matthew Elfed LEWIS

Wing Commander Stephen MCCLEERY

Wing Commander Alison MORTON

Air Commodore Patrick James SHEA-SIMONDS

Group Captain Paul Andrew WEAVER SMITH

Wing Commander Christopher Andrew WRIGHT, MBE

As Members

Master Aircrew Oliver Martin DEWEY

Sergeant (now Acting Flight Sergeant) George Joseph DOWNEY

Wing Commander Sam HALEY

Squadron Leader James Duncan HEMINGFIELD

Sergeant Martin John HENDERSON

Squadron Leader Sharon INGLE

Flight Sergeant (now Acting Warrant Officer) Stewart Marcus JACKSON

Flight Sergeant Philip KIPLING

Squadron Leader Kevin Charles William MARCH

Squadron Leader Christopher Scott MIDDLETON

Squadron Leader Mark SHIPLEY

Warrant Officer Garry John STANTON

Flying Officer (now Acting Wing Commander) Robert Charles TIMOTHY

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Warrant Officer Michael Antony KENNEDY

Squadron Leader Jill PRITCHARD

Sergeant Joyce Mitchell SOUTAR

Warrant Officer Stephen David THOMPSON

Civilians in Defence

Civilians in defence have also been granted state honours by His Majesty The King either for their work in the MOD or in other aspects of Defence. These are listed in the New Year Honours page by the Cabinet Office.