Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
New year, new guidance: FSA helps consumers navigate food supplements safely
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) yesterday launched new online guidance to help people buy and use food supplements with confidence, as many look to boost their health in the new year.
Whether it’s vitamin D tablets, protein powders or herbal remedies, millions of people across the UK regularly take food supplements. The FSA’s new web page offers straightforward advice to help consumers make informed choices and avoid potential risks.
The guidance explains what food supplements are, the different types available, and provides practical tips for purchasing and consuming them safely.
Steve Adie, Head of Standards Policy at the FSA, yesterday said:
“January is often a time when people think about their health, and for some that includes considering taking food supplements. While food supplements can provide benefits, it’s important to use them safely.
“Our guidance provides consumers with advice that will enable them to make informed choices about food supplements with confidence.”
The FSA’s top tips for using supplements safely;
- Check the label for dosage instructions and never exceed the recommended amount
- Check safe levels of food supplements via the NHS website (Opens in a new window) and speak to your GP if you are considering taking higher dose supplements to ensure that you actually need them, and for advice on how long you should take them for
- Speak to your GP or pharmacist before taking supplements if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition, or take prescription medicines
- Be wary of online bargains – unusually cheap products may be counterfeit
- Only buy from reputable sellers and take extra care buying from online marketplaces
- If you feel unwell after taking a supplement, stop immediately and seek medical advice.
The FSA also reminds consumers that supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet. Products should not claim to prevent, treat, or cure medical conditions – that is the role of medicines.
Concerns about the safety or labelling of any food supplement should be reported to your local authority. (Opens in a new window)
Read the full guidance here.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/new-year-new-guidance-fsa-helps-consumers-navigate-food-supplements-safely
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
One arrest made as illegal bushmeat seized in NFCU operation12/12/2025 10:10:00
A Food Standards Agency's (FSA) National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) operation involving illegal frozen bushmeat has resulted in one arrest.
FSA Board backs consultation on proposals for a revised financial support system for abattoirs12/12/2025 09:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) Board has agreed to a public consultation in 2026 on proposals for a revised discount system for abattoirs, to offer more targeted financial support to smaller abattoirs.
FSA and FSS publish first UK safety guidance on cell-cultivated products08/12/2025 10:20:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA), in partnership with Food Standards Scotland (FSS), has published the UK's first safety guidance for cell-cultivated products (CCPs).
Aldi recalls Dairyfine Salted Caramel Filled Gonks because it may contain peanuts01/12/2025 13:25:00
Aldi is taking the precautionary step of recalling Dairyfine Salted Caramel Filled Gonks because it may contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.
FSA publishes updated Food Law Codes of Practice and Practice Guidance in England, Wales and Northern Ireland28/10/2025 14:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published the updated Food Law Codes of Practice (Codes) and Practice Guidance for England, Wales and Northern Ireland – an important step towards a more flexible and modern approach to food law enforcement.
FSA publishes updated Food Law Codes of Practice and Practice Guidance in England, Wales and Northern Ireland28/10/2025 12:10:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published the updated Food Law Codes of Practice (Codes) and Practice Guidance for England, Wales and Northern Ireland – an important step towards a more flexible and modern approach to food law enforcement.
New research reveals popular traybakes contain more sugar than an adult should eat in a day27/10/2025 13:25:00
Research by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), local councils and the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has found that popular traybakes sold in cafés in Northern Ireland are high in sugar, saturated fat and calories – but that consumers are open to change.
Welsh Food Advisory Committee meeting focussing on Animal Feed - 4 November 202521/10/2025 16:20:00
The Welsh Food Advisory Committee of the Food Standards Agency is holding its next open meeting in Carmarthen on Tuesday 4 November 2025. This will be a themed meeting focussing on Animal Feed. Participants will also be able to join online.
FSA launches consultation on proposed ban of Bisphenol A (BPA) and related chemicals in food packaging03/10/2025 13:20:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) yesterday launched a 12-week public consultation on the proposal to ban the use of Bisphenol A (BPA) along with other bisphenols in materials that come into contact with food products.