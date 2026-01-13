New year, new guidance: FSA helps consumers navigate food supplements safely

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) yesterday launched new online guidance to help people buy and use food supplements with confidence, as many look to boost their health in the new year.

Whether it’s vitamin D tablets, protein powders or herbal remedies, millions of people across the UK regularly take food supplements. The FSA’s new web page offers straightforward advice to help consumers make informed choices and avoid potential risks.

The guidance explains what food supplements are, the different types available, and provides practical tips for purchasing and consuming them safely.

Steve Adie, Head of Standards Policy at the FSA, yesterday said:

“January is often a time when people think about their health, and for some that includes considering taking food supplements. While food supplements can provide benefits, it’s important to use them safely. “Our guidance provides consumers with advice that will enable them to make informed choices about food supplements with confidence.”

The FSA’s top tips for using supplements safely;

Check the label for dosage instructions and never exceed the recommended amount

Check safe levels of food supplements via the NHS website (Opens in a new window) and speak to your GP if you are considering taking higher dose supplements to ensure that you actually need them, and for advice on how long you should take them for

Speak to your GP or pharmacist before taking supplements if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition, or take prescription medicines

Be wary of online bargains – unusually cheap products may be counterfeit

Only buy from reputable sellers and take extra care buying from online marketplaces

If you feel unwell after taking a supplement, stop immediately and seek medical advice.

The FSA also reminds consumers that supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet. Products should not claim to prevent, treat, or cure medical conditions – that is the role of medicines.

Concerns about the safety or labelling of any food supplement should be reported to your local authority. (Opens in a new window)

Read the full guidance here.