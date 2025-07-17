New Zealand should rethink its pivot towards the US to retain strategic autonomy in the Indo-Pacific

EXPERT COMMENT

The rationale behind New Zealand’s foreign policy shift is understandable. But the strategic risks of overcommitting to US-led security frameworks are significant – and could outweigh the benefits.

This week, New Zealand is taking part in Talisman Sabre 2025, a major joint military exercise led by the United States and Australia and including key allies from across the Indo-Pacific. While New Zealand’s participation in this exercise is not new, this year it coincides with a significant shift in the country’s defence and foreign policy posture.

For decades, New Zealand has carefully maintained a balancing act between its security ties and values-based alignment with the US and its deep economic relationship with China. While there were signs of a strategic tilt towards Washington under the previous government, the current administration is pivoting more decisively through a series of new defence initiatives and closer alignment with US-led security frameworks. But this more assertive strategic positioning has not gone unchallenged.

Last month, the country’s former prime minister Helen Clark, alongside other senior political figures, issued an open letter to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressing concern about the government’s foreign policy trajectory. They warned that further alignment with initiatives like AUKUS Pillar 2 risks jeopardizing New Zealand’s diplomatic autonomy and its economic relationship with China, the country’s largest trading partner.

Their message underscores a broader unease: New Zealand is at risk of abandoning its carefully calibrated foreign policy in favour of a more militarized alignment that could constrain its autonomy and diminish its influence in the region.

