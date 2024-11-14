CCW
New-look Water Mark highlights water company performance
People can see how well their water company is performing across the areas that matter most to them with our new-look Water Mark.
We have published our refreshed Water Mark page, which enables consumers to easily examine how their water company rates on everything from satisfaction with service and value for money to complaint handling and sewer flooding.
Satisfaction with fairness of charges, affordability of bills, leakage and supply interruptions are some of the other areas that come under the microscope.
Water Mark is now in its fifth year and has been given a fresh new look, which is designed to make it even easier for people to view their company’s performance.
