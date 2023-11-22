Newly Accredited Archive Services

Following a recent Archive Service Accreditation Panel, we are pleased to announce that the following archive services have been awarded accreditation for the first time:

Archaeology Data Service

Britten Pears Arts

The Camping and Caravanning Club Archive

Oxford University: Lincoln College Archive

Oxford University: New College Archive

University of Exeter Special Collections

Archive Service Accreditation is the UK-wide standard for archive services. By attaining accreditation, archive services demonstrate that they meet the standard for collections management and access to collections, showing resilience and the ability to manage changing circumstances successfully.

All accredited archive services must apply again for accreditation six years after their initial award to retain their accredited status. By achieving accreditation for a second time these archive services have demonstrated a commitment to continuing development of their service and the effective management of change.

At the same panel the following archive services were awarded accreditation for the second time:

Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies

National Monuments Record of Wales

Orkney Archive

Royal College of Nursing Library and Archive Service

Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists

The Keep

Thomas H Manning and Scott Polar Research Institute Picture Library

University of Reading Special Collections

Archive Service Accreditation is supported by a partnership of the Archives and Records Association (UK), Archives and Records Council Wales, National Records of Scotland, Public Record Office of Northern Ireland, Scottish Council on Archives, The National Archives, and the Welsh Government through its Museums, Archives and Libraries Wales division.

