Newly accredited archive services announced
Following a recent Archive Service Accreditation Panel, the UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that the following archive services have been awarded accredited status for the first time:
- Cambridgeshire Archives
- Conwy Archives
All accredited archive services must apply again for accreditation six years after their initial award to retain their accredited status. At the same panel, the following archive services were awarded accreditation for the second time:
- Gwent Archives
- Bedfordshire Archives
- Derbyshire Record Office
- NatWest Group Archives
- National Records of Scotland
- Tyne and Wear Archives
By attaining accreditation, archive services demonstrate that they meet the UK standard for collections management and access to collections, showing resilience and the ability to manage changing circumstances successfully.
Archive Service Accreditation is supported by a partnership of the Archives and Records Association (UK), Archives and Records Council Wales, National Records of Scotland, Public Record Office of Northern Ireland, Scottish Council on Archives, The National Archives, and the Welsh Government through its Museums, Archives and Libraries Wales division.
View the full list of accredited archive services.
Find out more about Archive Service Accreditation.
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/newly-accredited-archive-services-announced/
