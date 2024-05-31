Newport mental health charity benefiting from Welsh Government support

Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice, Lesley Griffiths has visited Newport Mind to see how £300,000 in Welsh Government funding has enabled the charity to open a new sanctuary space in their building and provide their facilities to more people.

The funding came from the Community Facilities Programme which is an annual grant scheme to help organisations make improvements to community facilities such as sports clubs and community halls.

The support has enabled Newport Mind to add consultation, training, and group rooms to the centre, as well as increase volunteer numbers and provide training for them.

The charity works to improve support for people in Newport who have experienced mental health issues. They offer a wide range of support, such as craft groups, creative writing, relaxation and wellness groups, and choirs. They also provide counselling sessions and self-management courses, as well as training in mental health first aid.

Culture and Social Justice Secretary, Lesley Griffiths said:

It’s great to see how Welsh Government funding has made a real difference at Newport Mind, and the positive impact it’s having on people who use their services. The Community Facilities Programme is important in helping organisations buy or improve facilities so local people can benefit from them in their day to day lives.

Chief Executive of Newport Mind, Dave Bland said: