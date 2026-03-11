Welsh Government
Newport primary schools benefit from Great British Energy funding
The funding is being provided by Great British Energy, the UK Government’s publicly owned energy company, with the Welsh Government overseeing delivery of the funding in Wales.
Glan Llyn Primary School and Jubilee Park Primary School have benefited from funding under the Wales Funding Programme.
Glan Llyn has also received funding for battery storage from the Welsh Government’s Ynni Cymru fund, making the site a functioning Smart Local Energy System. These systems help communities increase energy efficiency and sustainability.
Jubilee Park is expected to make carbon savings of around 10 tonnes CO2e per year. It is anticipated Glan Llyn will cut its carbon footprint by around 71 tonnes CO2e per year.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
We are on a clean energy mission to deliver a net zero public sector by 2030 and make Wales greener, stronger and ready for the future.
Solar panels on these two Newport primary schools will cut costs and carbon, as part of our efforts to transform community energy in Wales.
The funding from Great British Energy, delivered by Welsh Government, is a testament to the shared priority of the UK and Welsh governments to tackle climate change and maximise the benefits for communities.
UK Government Energy Minister Michael Shanks said:
Great British Energy is helping schools in Wales to cut their energy bills with clean, homegrown solar power - meaning more money can be spent on children’s education.
This is our clean energy mission in action, supporting public services through lower bills for communities in Newport and across the UK.
The Welsh Government’s Wales Funding Programme is being administered by Salix Finance.
Wales programme manager for Salix Finance, Gbenga Adenaike, said:
Putting solar panels on school roofs is one of the smartest investments that can be made.
With support from the Welsh Government and Great British Energy, as well as ourselves at Salix, schools can cut their energy bills, reduce carbon emissions and reinvest savings directly into pupils and classrooms.
Councillor Yvonne Forsey, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Waste and Recycling at Newport City Council, said:
Every penny counts for our schools, and these projects will make a very real difference to our schools and the communities they serve.
Solar panels on school roofs not only generate clean energy and cut running costs but they help our children learn about sustainability and climate action.
This is about the future, and the future is about them.
