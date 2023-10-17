Newport’s £17m regeneration thanks to Transforming Towns

From indoor market stalls and shopping arcades to a museum and state-of-the-art leisure centre, Climate Change Minister Julie James has seen first-hand how £17m of Transforming Towns funding has been put to use in Newport.

Newport City Council has received the funding since 2018 through the Targeted Regeneration Investment (TRI) programme and the Transforming Towns (TT) programme.

During the visit, the Minister saw several projects first hand including:

The new indoor market supported by a £2m TRI loan

The Central Library and Museum where refurbishment work was completed in February thanks to £1.3m of TT funding

Newport Leisure and Wellbeing Centre supported by a £7m TT grant

The Chartist Tower which has ben converted into a four-star hotel thanks to more than £600k of TRI funding

The Grade II listed Market Arcade which has been redeveloped with £1.2m of TT grant funding

Speaking after the visit, Minister for Climate Change Julie James yesterday said: